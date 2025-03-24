49ers Urged to ‘Take a Long Look’ at Former DPOY to Help Saleh’s Defense

The San Francisco 49ers’ depth at cornerback has undergone significant changes since the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Most notably, the departure of veteran starter Charvarius Ward has left a void in the secondary the team has yet to fill. Ward, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, served as San Francisco’s starting corner each of the last three seasons. He won’t be easy to replace.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the best landing spots for the top available free agents, and he has a suggestion for the Niners: sign veteran CB Stephon Gilmore to help fill the void left by Ward.

“Gilmore can still play, and he carries fewer questions than other players left on the free-agent cornerback market. A team signing him might not be getting a Pro Bowl talent at this point in his career, but it would be getting a solid, starting-caliber perimeter defender,” Knox wrote adding:

“The San Francisco 49ers should take a long look at Gilmore between now and the draft.”

Should 49ers Sign CB Stephon Gilmore in Free Agency?

For DC Robert Saleh and a 49ers defense that already boasts top-tier talents such as Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, adding a savvy veteran like Gilmore would strengthen the back end and bring needed experience to a young group of CBs.

With Ward leaving in free agency, Gilmore could be an ideal bridge corner and a solid mentor to Deommodore Lenoir and the rest of the team’s DBs.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore has started 165 games and played in countless high-stakes games, including a Super Bowl 53 appearance with the New England Patriots.

Gilmore signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 on a modest one-year, $10 million deal. He signed a one-year, $7.4 million contract with the Vikings last year. He’ll likely command around the same or less in 2025.

At this stage of his career, the veteran CB is more likely to prioritize contending for a championship than maximizing income. The 49ers, who are in win-now mode with their current roster, usually offer a legitimate shot at a Super Bowl despite a disappointing 2024 campaign. Could that be enough of a draw for a seasoned veteran like Gilmore? Maybe.

Despite his age, he showed in 2023 with the Cowboys that he can still play at a high level. Per PFF, Gilmore allowed a passer rating of just 83.3 when targeted and held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.9% completion rate. Last season, opposing QBs had a passer rating of 99.4 when throwing his way, allowing a completion percentage of 66.3.

A Current Look at San Francisco’s CB Situation

In addition to Lenoir, the Niners have Renardo Green, a second-round pick in 2024, showed promise in his rookie season, displaying adaptability and strong coverage skills.

To bolster depth, the 49ers signed Tre Brown from the Seattle Seahawks. Despite past injuries, Brown’s physicality and press coverage skills align with Saleh’s strategies, making him a solid addition.

Additionally, the team acquired Siran Neal, known for his special teams contributions and versatility in the secondary. Still, there’s room for a few more vets, particularly if they’re as capable as Gilmore.

His ability to shadow top receivers and thrive in press-man coverage would give the 49ers flexibility, which is something they currently need in their secondary. We’ll see if he finds his way to the Bay Area.