Hi, Subscriber

49ers Urged to ‘Take a Long Look’ at Former DPOY to Help Saleh’s Defense

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Stephon Gilmore
Getty
Stephon Gilmore is still a free agent.

The San Francisco 49ers’ depth at cornerback has undergone significant changes since the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Most notably, the departure of veteran starter Charvarius Ward has left a void in the secondary the team has yet to fill. Ward, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, served as San Francisco’s starting corner each of the last three seasons. He won’t be easy to replace.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the best landing spots for the top available free agents, and he has a suggestion for the Niners: sign veteran CB Stephon Gilmore to help fill the void left by Ward.

“Gilmore can still play, and he carries fewer questions than other players left on the free-agent cornerback market. A team signing him might not be getting a Pro Bowl talent at this point in his career, but it would be getting a solid, starting-caliber perimeter defender,” Knox wrote adding:

“The San Francisco 49ers should take a long look at Gilmore between now and the draft.”

Should 49ers Sign CB Stephon Gilmore in Free Agency?

For DC Robert Saleh and a 49ers defense that already boasts top-tier talents such as Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, adding a savvy veteran like Gilmore would strengthen the back end and bring needed experience to a young group of CBs.

With Ward leaving in free agency, Gilmore could be an ideal bridge corner and a solid mentor to Deommodore Lenoir and the rest of the team’s DBs.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore has started 165 games and played in countless high-stakes games, including a Super Bowl 53 appearance with the New England Patriots.

Gilmore signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 on a modest one-year, $10 million deal. He signed a one-year, $7.4 million contract with the Vikings last year. He’ll likely command around the same or less in 2025.

At this stage of his career, the veteran CB is more likely to prioritize contending for a championship than maximizing income. The 49ers, who are in win-now mode with their current roster, usually offer a legitimate shot at a Super Bowl despite a disappointing 2024 campaign. Could that be enough of a draw for a seasoned veteran like Gilmore? Maybe.

Despite his age, he showed in 2023 with the Cowboys that he can still play at a high level. Per PFF, Gilmore allowed a passer rating of just 83.3 when targeted and held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.9% completion rate. Last season, opposing QBs had a passer rating of 99.4 when throwing his way, allowing a completion percentage of 66.3.

A Current Look at San Francisco’s CB Situation

In addition to Lenoir, the Niners have Renardo Green, a second-round pick in 2024, showed promise in his rookie season, displaying adaptability and strong coverage skills.

To bolster depth, the 49ers signed Tre Brown from the Seattle Seahawks. Despite past injuries, Brown’s physicality and press coverage skills align with Saleh’s strategies, making him a solid addition.

Additionally, the team acquired Siran Neal, known for his special teams contributions and versatility in the secondary. Still, there’s room for a few more vets, particularly if they’re as capable as Gilmore.

His ability to shadow top receivers and thrive in press-man coverage would give the 49ers flexibility, which is something they currently need in their secondary. We’ll see if he finds his way to the Bay Area.

Beth Mishler-Elmore Beth Mishler-Elmore is a Heavy sports contributor based in the Midwest, focusing on the NFL, NBA and WNBA. More about Beth Mishler-Elmore

Read More
,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Tre Brown's headshot T. Brown
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Luke Farrell's headshot L. Farrell
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Luke Gifford's headshot L. Gifford
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Richie Grant's headshot R. Grant
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Mac Jones's headshot M. Jones
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Siran Neal's headshot S. Neal
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Jason Pinnock's headshot J. Pinnock
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Demarcus Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tomlinson's headshot T. Tomlinson
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
Jon Weeks's headshot J. Weeks
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Urged to ‘Take a Long Look’ at Former DPOY to Help Saleh’s Defense

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x