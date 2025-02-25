49ers Could Sign Projected $60 Million All-Pro WR Amid Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a pivotal offseason in 2025, particularly concerning their wide receiver corps. With Deebo Samuel requesting a trade during exit meetings at the end of last season, change likely is coming to the Bay Area.

One compelling candidate to replace Samuel when he’s traded or outright released could be veteran WR Chris Godwin, whose skill set and experience would integrate relatively seamlessly into the 49ers’ offensive scheme.

Kyle Madson of Niners Wire mentioned Godwin as a free agent the Niners could pursue, and it’s an idea worth exploring.

“There are only two options with free agency and the draft, but the investment in the position could vary dramatically,” Madson wrote. “Do the 49ers use an early Day 2 pick on a receiver? Do they use a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection? They could draft multiple receivers, or draft one late and sign another. That leads to a whole other question about how much to invest in a free agent if they go that route. Would they be okay bringing in somebody like Van Jefferson? Or would they want a higher-end veteran like Chris Godwin?”

Should San Francisco 49ers Sign WR Chris Godwin in 2025?

Godwin, who turns 29 in February, has consistently demonstrated high-level performance throughout his eight-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2024, despite being limited to seven games due to a dislocated left ankle, Godwin recorded 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns, still averaging 11.5 yards per catch.

A second-team All-Pro selection in 2019, Godwin’s versatility would undoubtedly be a significant asset for the Niners. He has excelled in both slot and wideout roles, showcasing solid route-running skills to go with reliable hands. New 49ers’ offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak might find Godwin’s skill set beneficial when it comes to creating mismatches.

With the departure of Samuel a matter of time, the 49ers would also benefit from Godwin’s leadership. His experience, including a Super Bowl victory with the Buccaneers, would bring a championship mentality to a team aiming for postseason success. Godwin’s professionalism and work ethic could also positively influence younger receivers, such as 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, who is poised for a breakout season in 2025.

How Much Money Might Godwin Be Commanding in Free Agency?

Godwin is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Given the 49ers’ current salary cap situation (they currently have $50.7 million, according to Over the Cap). Acquiring the veteran wideout would be a bold move, but it could also be a shrewd one. His recent injury might affect his market value, potentially allowing the 49ers to negotiate a team-friendly contract that reflects both his proven talent and recent health concerns.

Ranked as their No. 4 overall free agent this offseason, PFF has him projected to sign a three-year deal worth $60 million, with $40 million guaranteed.

“Godwin has consistently displayed reliable hands, dropping fewer than 6% of catchable passes in seven of his eight NFL seasons. He maintained that standard in 2024, earning an 85.7 PFF receiving grade through nearly seven weeks without a single drop on 52 catchable targets,” PFF wrote about him.

It’ll be interesting to see what his market value is, but if healthy, Godwin should still have plenty left in the tank and would provide the Niners with a solid veteran option both out wide and in the slot.