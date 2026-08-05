San Francisco 49ers Sign 8-Year NFL Veteran Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers have been active in the player transactions market over the past few days.

With a currently beat-up wide receiver group (Ricky Pearsall’s season-ending injury, Mike Evans, DeZhaun Stribling banged up), the 49ers have made a notable signing on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers are bringing in 8-year wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

The recent signing comes just a few days after the 49ers brought in Deebo Samuel on a reunion deal.

The financials of the KhaDarel Hodge deal remain unknown.

49ers Signing Veteran Receiver KhaDarel Hodge

KhaDarel Hodge is entering his ninth season in the NFL, and he’s had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Tigers, and Cleveland Browns.

Hodge, 31, found a home with Atlanta, where he was a strong special teams threat. Named to the Pro Bowl in 2024, Hodge has spent the last four NFL seasons with the Falcons.

In 2025, Hodge brought in 10 receptions for 31 total yards. One of the biggest moments in his career came in a Falcons-Buccaneers wild TNF game where Hodge scored the game-winning touchdown in OT.

He’s also been known as a special-teams player, but given the depleted nature of the 49ers’ WR corps, Hodge may be a featured pass catcher if the group doesn’t get healthy before Week 1. Either way, good to add receiver depth anyway, and KhaDarel Hodge’s speed is a certain asset, and he’s an NFL vet.

Looking at KhaDarel Hodge’s NFL Career

KhaDarel Hodge was not drafted by any NFL team.

He played collegiate football at Alcorn State.

Over 118 total games played, Hodge has 67 total receptions for 1026 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

His best season (as a receiver) came in 2023 with the Falcons, where he hauled in 14 catches for 232 yards.

Now, he joins the San Francisco 49ers, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in preseason games, where he can either earn him a spot on the Week 1 roster or become a clear-cut candidate.