49ers Urged to Sign 6-foot-4, 260-Pound Ex-Cowboys Edge Rusher

The San Francisco 49ers need help at edge rusher headed into a regular season where their 2025 1st-round pick, Mykel Williams, won’t play for at least the 1st month after starting the season on injured reserve.

There might be a player who just came on the market who might be able to step in and help guide the ship as Williams recovers from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2025 regular season.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out the 49ers as a possible landing spot for recently released Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Sam Williams, who was a surprise cut as NFL teams pared their rosters down to 53 players on Sunday.

Knox put Williams at the top of his list of the NFL’s best “bargain” free agents following final roster cuts.

“Sam Williams is another former second-round pick who suffered a significant knee injury in 2024,” Knox wrote on August 31. “The Cowboys released the 2022 Mississippi product after completely rebuilding their pass-rushing rotation this offseason. However, Williams flashed early in his career with 8.5 sacks in his first two seasons.”

Sam Williams Flashed Potential With Cowboys

Williams was singled out by Pro Football Focus as the NFL’s “Most Improved’ edge rusher in the 2nd half of the 2025 season, which might bode well for 2026 if the Cowboys can bring him back — he only has a Spotrac projection of a 1-year, $2.3 million free agent contract.

The Cowboys got him for slightly more than that, signing him to a 1-year, $3 million contract on March 9 — the 1st day of NFL free agency.

“The play of edge defender Sam Williams over the course of the season was one of few bright spots for the Cowboys,” PFF’s Thomas Valentine wrote. “Williams was ineffective early on with a 39.9 PFF grade — 117th out of 118 edge defenders … From Week 10 onward, Williams earned an 80.6 PFF grade, the 11th-best among edge defenders. Williams recorded just nine pressures in eight games, but also accrued 10 stops and forced a fumble. His 74.7 PFF run-defense grade was also 13th at the position, and no one had a more improved grade in the second half of the season than Williams.”

Williams played in all 17 games in 2025, including his first 5 career starts. The Cowboys finished 30th in the NFL in team defense as they went 7-9-1 overall and missed the playoffs for the 2nd consecutive season.

Fast Start to Career Derailed by 2024 Injury

Williams had 8.5 sacks through his first 2 seasons before he suffered a season-ending ACL tear and partial MCL tear during training camp in 2024 and missed the entire season.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota predicted Williams as a breakout player for the Cowboys in 2025 — he might have just been one year (or half-year) off.

“Williams holds the top spot here because his size and athletic ability are ideal for being an elite edge rusher,” Machota wrote. “The 2022 second-round pick just hasn’t been able to put it all together. His breakout season was supposed to be last year, but a season-ending knee injury in training camp put everything on hold.”

Williams’ career almost went off the rails several different times before he was selected by the Cowboys in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2022 NFL draft.

In high school, he was expelled for having a knife on school grounds. After transferring from Northeast Mississippi Community College to Ole Miss, he was suspended in July 2020 after an arrest for felony sexual battery but reinstated after the charges were dropped.

Williams put together a season for the ages in 2021 with 57 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 forced fumbles and one fumble returned for a touchdown — he also set the school single season record with 12.5 sacks.

He followed that with a stunning performance at the NFL scouting combine, where he checked in at 6-foot-4 and 261 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds and registered a 36-inch vertical jump.