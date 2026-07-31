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49ers Sign 2 Players: Former Packers Draft Pick & Veteran WR

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Josiah Deguara
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Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara.

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with injury issues in the best and most practical way they can — throwing more players at the problem.

The 49ers made a pair of signings on Friday to help fill out the training camp roster with tight end and former Green Bay Packers 3rd-round pick Josiah Deguara and veteran wide receiver Trenton Irwin.

“More receiving help: the 49ers have signed veteran TE Josiah Deguara and former Bengals WR Trenton Irwin to one-year deals,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Deguara, 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, was drafted by the Packers in 2020 and played there for 4 seasons before spending 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Irwin made the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played there for 6 seasons. He’s also spent time on the practice squads or offseason rosters of the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Jaguars, and the New York Jets in 2025.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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49ers Sign 2 Players: Former Packers Draft Pick & Veteran WR

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