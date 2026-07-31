49ers Sign 2 Players: Former Packers Draft Pick & Veteran WR

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with injury issues in the best and most practical way they can — throwing more players at the problem.

The 49ers made a pair of signings on Friday to help fill out the training camp roster with tight end and former Green Bay Packers 3rd-round pick Josiah Deguara and veteran wide receiver Trenton Irwin.

“More receiving help: the 49ers have signed veteran TE Josiah Deguara and former Bengals WR Trenton Irwin to one-year deals,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Deguara, 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, was drafted by the Packers in 2020 and played there for 4 seasons before spending 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Irwin made the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played there for 6 seasons. He’s also spent time on the practice squads or offseason rosters of the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Jaguars, and the New York Jets in 2025.