49ers Sign 6-Year OLB Ahead of Week 1 Matchup

The San Francisco 49ers signed OLB Khalid Kareem off the Atlanta Falcons‘ practice squad on Friday.

“The 49ers are signing OLB Khalid Kareem off the Falcons’ practice squad. He’s on his way to Melbourne ahead of their opener against the Rams. He’s 28, former Bengals draft pick who spent the last two years with Atlanta,” Greg Auman of Fox Sports reported.

Interestingly, Kareem will instantly join the 49ers for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Defensive end Khalid Kareem #90 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Why the 49ers Signing Khalid Kareem is Important

While Kareem was reported as an OLB, the 6-foot-4-inch, 268-pounder has played the majority of his 6-year NFL career along the defensive line.

The 49ers needed to make a move to help bolster their defensive line depth.

“DL Khalid Kareem, whom was on the Falcons practice squad, is scheduled to arrive in Melbourne this morning, per source. The plan is for the 49ers to sign Kareem after DL Sam Okuayinonu did not make the trip to Australia due to a foot injury sustained in practice on Wednesday,” Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on X.

The 49ers announced earlier on Friday that they ruled out DE Sam Okuayinonu for their matchup against the Rams.

“DL Sam Okuayinonu (foot) has been downgraded to OUT for the Week 1 game against the Rams, the 49ers announced,” Maiocco reported earlier on Friday.

Okuayinonu was initially ruled questionable before Friday’s decision. He did not fly with the team to Melbourne.

The 49ers DE group looked pretty thin before they signed Kareem. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa is coming off an ACL tear and is battling knee tendinitis. 2026 third-round pick Romello Height is battling an ankle injury. Their lone healthy DE is Keion White.

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: Khalid Kareem #52 of the Chicago Bears sacks Shane Buechele #6 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bears won 33-6. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Looking at Khalid Kareem’s Career

Kareem is entering his 7th season in the NFL. The 28-year-old played under 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris with the Falcons for the last two seasons. Morris was the head coach in Atlanta from 2024-25.

David Lomardi of the San Francisco Standard shared more details on why the 49ers and Morris wanted Kareem.

“Raheem Morris has enjoyed stocking up on defenders with long arms. Like Jaden Dugger, new DE/OLB Khalid Kareem has a 7-foot wingspan. He played under Morris past two seasons so 49ers get a player with system familiarity,” Lombardi wrote on X.

The OLB/DE appeared in 6 combined games, totaling 11 tackles in two years in Atlanta.

Kareem has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears throughout his NFL career.

He has 41 career tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack.