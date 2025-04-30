49ers Sign Former First-Round OL With 100 Career Starts

The San Francisco 49ers added a veteran offensive lineman a few days after the NFL Draft, signing D.J. Humphries to a one-year contract.

At 31, he brings experience to a Niners line that recently lost backup tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency. ESPN insider Adam Schefter was first to report the signing.

San Francisco likely sees Humphries as a valuable swing tackle who can provide depth behind its starters, led by All-Pro LT Trent Williams, who is in the twilight stages of his career.

The Niners went heavy on defense in the 2025 draft, with their first five picks all going on that side of the ball. Out of 11 total picks, San Francisco only selected one offensive lineman, snagging guard Connor Colby in the seventh round.

Thus, it’s not a surprise to see the team add some veteran depth to the group. Let’s take a closer look at Humphries’ career, as well as how he’ll fit in.

New 49ers OL D.J. Humphries Has Started 100 Games in the NFL

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Humphries was selected 24th overall in the first round of the 2015 draft by the Arizona Cardinals after playing his college ball at Florida. It didn’t take long for him to become a cornerstone of the Cardinals’ offensive line. He started all 98 games he played for the team over eight seasons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

Humphries’ career, while impressive, has been marred by several injuries. In 2018, he suffered a knee injury, and he faced another setback in 2022 after a back injury landed him on injured reserve. His most significant injury occurred in December of 2023, when he tore his ACL during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Arizona elected to release him in March 2024.

After recovering from his torn ACL, the veteran OL landed with the Kansas City Chiefs in November of 2024. He played in two games, starting both, before a hamstring injury limited his participation. As of the end of the 2024 season, he had accumulated 100 career starts.

49ers Needed OL Help After Draft

Humphries will likely serve a backup role, stepping in at either tackle position as needed. His addition allows the team to avoid moving guards like Spencer Burford or reserves like Austen Pleasants into tackle roles. Given his extensive starting experience, Humphries is a solid backup to have, particularly considering the Niners’ recent draft.

San Francisco’s general manager John Lynch admitted that the team would have liked to add more offensive linemen in the draft, but said it just wasn’t in the cards.

“There were a number of times that we were interested in adding and it just didn’t come our way,” Lynch said, via 49ers Webzone. “And you’ve got to stay true to where you have guys graded, not take guys just to take them but to take guys that you’re interested in at that point. And it just never really aligned. And so, we were happy to add Colby. We think he’s a really good scheme fit. … There were a number of times Kyle and I were talking about that at the end that just didn’t align, one of those deals and you don’t want to force things. And so, it wasn’t our time for that.”

Colby is a longshot to make the roster, particularly after the addition of Humphries, but he still has a chance. We’ll see if San Francisco adds more bodies to the mix to compete soon.