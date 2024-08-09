49ers Sign Ex-Lions Starter & Former 1,000-Yard WR Amid Aiyuk Rumors

Former Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced on August 8.

In order to make room on the roster, San Francisco placed defensive lineman Drake Jackson on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

The move came a day after the team added wide receiver Jontre Kirklin and running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Additionally, Robbie Chosen who formerly went by Robbie and/or Robby Anderson, is heading to San Francisco. The veteran wideout’s agents, David Canter and Ness Mugrabi confirmed the signing to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Let’s take a closer look at the newest additions to San Francisco’s squad.

New 49ers Signing Tracy Walker III Brings Experience to Safety Group

Walker, 29, entered the league as a third-round pick for the Lions in 2018. Over his six seasons in Detroit, Walker played in 79 games (43 starts). He amassed 398 tackles (16 for loss), seven QB hits, 4.0 sacks, 3.0 interceptions, 23 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in that span.

The veteran DB suffered a torn Achilles Week 3 of the 2022 season, and played just three games that year as a result. His recovery limited him to 50% of the Lions’ defensive snaps in 2023. He did appear in all 17 games, starting six. Walker finished with 59 tackles (one for loss), three quarterback hits, 1.0 sacks, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

He joins a safety group that includes Ji’Ayir Brown, George Odum, Malik Mustapha and Talanoa Hufanga, the latter of whom has been out recovering from a torn ACL. Hufanga should be ready to return at the start of the regular season.

It will be interesting to see the kind of role Walker carves out for himself.

Odum in particular has been flashing of late. San Francisco’s defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen likes what he has seen from safety Odum so far in training camp.

He’s a football player,” Sorensen said about Odum. “As far as improving at the safety spot, he has all the tools. He’s just continued to feel comfortable in the system to where, again, he can play fast. And he made a correction today about being in the post from the other day when they got an explosive. So that was cool to see that it’s not just the ability, it’s the comfort, able to make corrections and still go make the play. Because he is aggressive and he’ll tell you, he is not going to drop the ball. He is not just a special teamer, he is a football player and it translates. He’s doing well.

If the 30-year-old Odum continues to impress, the Niners will have quite the mix of veterans and young players at the position.

WR Robbie Chosen Is Entering His 9th NFL Season

Chosen, 31, spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets. He was a reliably productive WR2 in that span, with his best season in New York coming in 2017. The veteran WR hauled in 63 passes for 941 yards (14.9 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns that year.

He landed with the Carolina Panthers after his stint with the Jets. Chosen played for Carolina from 2020 until partway through the 2022 season, when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He had the best year of his career with the Panthers in 2020, finishing with 95 catches for 1,096 yards (11.5 yards per reception) and three scores.

After spending half a season with the Cardinals, Chosen caught on with the Miami Dolphins in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver played minimally, but was effective when he did see the field, catching four passes for 126 yards (that’s a ridiculous 31.5 yards per catch) and a TD.

With star wideout Brandon Aiyuk’s future with the team up in the air after he asked to be traded, it makes sense the 49ers are adding veteran WR depth.