49ers Urged to Sign 6-foot-6, 300-Pound Former 17-Game Starter

If the San Francisco 49ers want to add some critical depth on the offensive line, there might be an answer out there waiting for them.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicts the best fit for “Bargain Bin” free agent offensive lineman Brady Christensen would be the 49ers if he’s physically ready to bounce back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in 2025.

“Christensen, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, has played all 5 seasons of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers to this point, including starting all 17 games in 2022,” Moton wrote. “Brady Christensen won’t turn 30 until September, so he makes the list of bargain-bin options who may still have some prime years left. The versatile offensive lineman has played all five of his seasons with the Carolina Panthers and lined up at all five spots within the front-line unit, mostly at left guard … if Christensen is ready to put on pads in August, he could have a solid market for his services. He’s started in 34 out of 59 games as a stabilizing asset on the Panthers’ offensive line. Teams that need a plug-and-play guard or sixth offensive lineman who can fill voids wherever necessary should keep tabs on Christensen’s recovery timetable this summer.”

Christensen Earned All-American Honors at BYU

Christensen, a Utah native, was originally committed to the Air Force Academy but decided to play for BYU after completing his 2-year Mormon mission immediately following his high school graduation.

He redshirted his 1st season at BYU, then started every game over the next 3 seasons, earning All-American honors in 2020 protecting quarterback and future No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson before leaving school with 1 year of eligibility remaining to enter the NFL draft.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Christensen would be a 3rd-round pick in his pre-draft evaluation.

“With short legs, a longer torso and a big barrel chest, Christensen’s play strength at the point of attack is NFL-caliber and he has enough movement to get to most blocks that are asked of him,” Zierlein wrote in 2021. “He understands his strength and works around his limitations in the run game. He’s a bit of a waist-bender through the mirroring process, which will need to be eliminated, but he has the punch and upper-body strength to slow physical rushers. His lateral movement in the run game and pass protection is sluggish and is unlikely to improve much. Teams will likely try Christensen as a tackle, but a move to guard is possible if they don’t like the results.”

Through the end of the 2025 season, Christensen has approximately $9.8 million in career earnings. His projected market value might be a bit high for 2026 — Spotrac projects he could receive a 1-year, $5.5 million contract. Christensen is probably more in line for something along the lines of what he played on in 2025 with the Panthers — a 1-year, $2.787 million contract.