San Francisco 49ers Sign $125 Million WR & Former 1st-Round Pick

The San Francisco 49ers need help at wide receiver, and it looks like they might be getting it from a familiar face ot NFL fans.

“Source: free-agent WR Brandin Cooks is signing with the 49ers practice squad, initially to get up to speed for games,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “It is year 13 for the former first-round pick from Oregon State who now is 189 yards short of 10,000 receiving yards for his NFL career … Already this season the 49ers have lost WRs Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson to injury. Mike Evans also will need to be managed this week with his hip injury. Enter Brandin Cooks.”

“Just in: The 49ers are signing veteran WR Brandin Cooks,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “This will be Cooks’ seventh NFL team after spending the end of last season in Buffalo.”

“49ers adding some veteran depth at WR via the practice squad with the addition of Brandin Cooks,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account. “Niners are without Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson and Ricky Pearsall. Cooks spent time with the Bills and Saints in 2025.”

Ravens Brought Brandin Cooks in for Workout

Several teams were looking to get Cooks, from outward appearances.

That includes 1 AFC Super Bowl contender in the Baltimore Ravens, who brought Cooks in for a workout on September 18.

Ravens Pro Bowler Zay Flowers (hamstring) missed Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Rookie starter Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) is on the injured reserve after undergoing surgery following a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

“The Ravens worked out veteran WR Brandin Cooks today, per the league’s transaction wire,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on September 18. “No signing for Brandin Cooks right now, I’m told, but he’s an option for the Ravens moving forward.”

“Ravens not immediately signing Brandin Cooks, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account. “High on their ready list, though.”

Brandin Cooks Played for 2 Teams in 2025

Cooks played for the Bills for only part of the 2025 regular season and the playoffs after being released by the New Orleans Saints in November.

He’ll always be remembered for 1 of the most controversial plays in franchise history — getting the ball wrestled away from him by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian for an interception in overtime of Buffalo’s AFC Divisional Round loss.

Drafted in the 1st round (No. 20 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Saints, Cooks has a staggering $125 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season — despite never making a Pro Bowl or earning NFL All-Pro honors.