49ers Get Significant George Kittle News Ahead of Season

The San Francisco 49ers suffered through another brutal season on the injury front in 2025. Over the last couple of years, the team has been unable to stay healthy.

Early on in the year, the 49ers saw players like Nick Bosa and Brock Purdy deal with injuries. They lost plenty of other players as the season moved forward. Unfortunately, the playoffs also came with injuries.

Most notably, San Francisco saw star tight end George Kittle go down in the team’s Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered a torn Achilles and his status for Week 1 this season has been in question.

With that being said, Kittle has now spoken out with a major new update about his health status.

San Francisco 49ers Star George Kittle Offers Major New Health Update

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, June 23, Kittle shared that he believes he is on track to play in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Definitely on track. I have a chance,” Kittle said.

“Nothing is 100% certain but I haven’t taken a step back. Nothing bad has happened, knock on so much wood. But we’re slowly getting better. That’s all I can ask for. We’re pushing as hard as I can, just without being an idiot.”

Kittle being back on the field and at 100 percent in Week 1 would be huge for San Francisco. He has been Purdy’s go-to target for years. In addition, he is the heart and soul of the 49ers’ offense.

There is obviously more work to be done for Kittle to be on the field against the Rams. He also can’t afford to suffer a setback in his recovery. But, the news right now is all good for the 49ers.

49ers’ Offense Has a Chance to Be Special This Season

Assuming Purdy and Kittle can both stay healthy, along with superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco has the makings of an elite offense.

Early on this offseason, John Lynch made a huge free agency splash for the 49ers. He was able to sign veteran star wide receiver Mike Evans to be a new No. 1 wideout for Purdy. With Brandon Aiyuk on his way out of town soon, the Evans signing was massive.

On the outside looking in, the combination of Purdy, Kittle, Evans, and McCaffrey make up one of the most star-studded offenses in the NFL.

Again, it’s important to note that San Francisco needs a stroke of luck on the injury front. If the 49ers are finally able to kick the injury bug, they should be a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the NFC.