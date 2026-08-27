49ers Get Promising Mike Evans News Ahead of Season Opener

The San Francisco 49ers have only one more preseason game before their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sep. 10 in Melbourne, Australia.

The 49ers will play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday in their preseason finale.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that he does not plan to play any starters against the Raiders.

San Francisco will have a short turnaround before their regular-season opener.

49ers WR Mike Evans Plans to Play Week 1

The 49ers received massive news as veteran wide receiver Mike Evans plans to play Week 1 despite dealing with injuries throughout training camp, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported (on Aug. 26): “49ers wide receiver Mike Evans plans to play Week 1 despite dealing with injuries this camp, per source. His latest, a groin issue, is considered minor barring a change.”

Evans has dealt with minor injuries throughout training camp and did not play in the 49ers’ first two preseason games.

Looking at the 49ers Wide Receiver Room Before Their Regular Season Opener

San Francisco has been very cautious with the 12-year veteran. Evans’ health and ability to play right away are important.

The 49ers’ wide receiver room is already thin after it was announced earlier during camp that Ricky Pearsall will undergo season-ending PCL surgery.

San Francisco brought back Deebo Samuel on a one-year contract. Rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling has also shined in camp.

The only returning WR who received meaningful snaps last season is Demarcus Robinson. The 31-year-old recorded 22 receptions for 276 receiving yards in his first year with the 49ers.

But the 49ers do not have a true WR1 outside of Evans.

Looking at Mike Evans’ Career

Evans spent all 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the 49ers this offseason.

The 33-year-old WR and San Francisco agreed on a three-year, $42.4 million deal.

Evans eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his first 11 seasons in Tampa Bay and made 6 Pro Bowls.

But the veteran WR only played in 8 regular-season games last season. He totaled 30 catches for 368 yards in 2025.