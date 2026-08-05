Stefon Diggs’ Commanders Decision Is Bad News for 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

The Washington Commanders may have just removed Brandon Aiyuk’s most obvious escape route from the San Francisco 49ers.

Washington is set to sign veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, according to a report from Jordan Schultz on August 5. Until the agreement is completed and announced, it remains a reported move rather than an official transaction.

For Aiyuk, however, the message is already difficult to miss. The Commanders were the team he openly identified as his preferred destination, and Diggs would occupy the veteran receiver role Washington might otherwise have filled with Aiyuk.

BREAKING: The #Commanders are signing 4x Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs, multiple sources tell me. https://t.co/jwlJOvptz5 pic.twitter.com/7W1K1KPOyN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 5, 2026

This story will be updated.

Commanders’ Addition Could Shut Brandon Aiyuk’s Preferred Door

Aiyuk did not leave much room for interpretation when discussing Washington in June.

“Tell them boys cut me today and I’ll sign with the Commanders tomorrow,” Aiyuk said in a social media video, according to NFL.com. Aiyuk has remained on the reserve/left squad list while his relationship with San Francisco has deteriorated.

Washington always made sense from Aiyuk’s perspective. He played with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels at Arizona State and would have joined an offense seeking another established target alongside Terry McLaurin.

But mutual interest was never as certain as Aiyuk’s public campaigning made it appear.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reported that Washington had not been seeking to trade for Aiyuk. ESPN reporters Nick Wagoner and John Keim subsequently reported that the Commanders’ interest had decreased following Aiyuk’s recent social media activity.

Adding Diggs would be Washington’s clearest action yet.

The Commanders would have Diggs and McLaurin as accomplished veterans, with Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown and other younger options competing for roles. Washington could still pursue another receiver, but its need to take on Aiyuk’s contract and complicated situation would be considerably harder to justify.

There has been a lot of talk about Brandon Aiyuk and the #Commanders. But Stefon Diggs has been Washington’s primary target to pair alongside Terry McLaurin. I’m told Diggs and Daniels have been in communication, and the deal is now across the finish line. https://t.co/CjgLoGssQ5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 5, 2026

Aiyuk’s Leverage With the 49ers Keeps Shrinking

The development also leaves Aiyuk with fewer ways to force a clean resolution with San Francisco.

The 49ers placed him on the reserve/left squad list in December 2025 after he stopped reporting during his rehabilitation from the serious knee injury he suffered in October 2024. That designation ended his 2025 season, and he remains off San Francisco’s 90-player roster.

San Francisco also voided approximately $27 million in 2026 guarantees, according to NFL Network, creating a potential contractual dispute between the sides. General manager John Lynch has acknowledged that the team would listen if another club expressed interest, but he has also said it is “safe to say” Aiyuk has played his final snap for the 49ers.

That leaves an awkward stalemate. The 49ers appear prepared to move forward without Aiyuk, but releasing him immediately would sacrifice any possible trade return and could affect their contractual position. Aiyuk, meanwhile, cannot choose his next team unless San Francisco first trades or releases him.

Washington signing Diggs would make that waiting game more dangerous for Aiyuk. His preferred destination could move on while other teams evaluate a receiver who has not appeared in a game since October 2024 and remains attached to a four-year, $120 million extension signed before that season.

The Diggs report does not officially eliminate Washington as an option. Injuries, contract structure or an unexpectedly low trade price could change the calculation.

For now, though, the Commanders appear to have selected a different veteran receiver. That is good news for Daniels and Washington, and another setback for Aiyuk as he tries to find a path out of San Francisco.