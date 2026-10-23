Steve Young Reveals Why He’s ‘Worried’ About the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are one of just three remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

They’re coming off a 23-17 victory over the Washington Commanders on Monday night that improved their record to 6-0.

However, the 49ers have continued to deal with injuries across the roster. They’ve navigated those issues through training camp, the preseason and the first six weeks of the regular season.

Steve Young ‘Worried’ About 49ers

While many believe the 49ers are Super Bowl favorites, Hall of Fame quarterback and San Francisco legend Steve Young still has concerns about the team’s current state, particularly whether it can stay healthy.

“I think we should stand on the shoes. Especially with the Rams 2-4, and the Seahawks… they’re both kind of reeling in a way right now. But that’s fine. Let’s stand on those shoes,” Young said about the 49ers being labeled Super Bowl favorites during an appearance on KNBR.

“But let’s also recognize out of 12 halves that I’ve seen played. The last half is what puts me with a little shiver. We get people hurt, we’re not full speed, we don’t have everyone on the field… but I just worry… I still worry. So I want to stay a worried tone because I know that the games that are coming towards the end of the season are the ones that decide it and I just want us locked in. If we go 17-0 that’s great. I don’t want to look back, I don’t want to take the foot off the pedal, I want to sprint to as many wins as we can and then be as healthy as we can.

“If everyone can just stay healthy, we’re gonna be in the mix.”

Steve Young is still worried. The 49ers are 6-0, but last week’s second half gave him “shivers.” (via Dirty Work w/ @Adamcopes & @dpapapops) https://t.co/jvzG0JBQ6j — KNBR (@KNBR) October 22, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco has been led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s playing at an MVP level and producing across the offense.

A key piece of his success has been veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who’s had to battle through several injuries. His health has become a concern for some 49ers fans this early in the season.

However, San Francisco has managed to go 6-0 without several key players. Star pass rusher Nick Bosa has missed several weeks, the team is down multiple wide receivers, and several other players are still working their way back.

Despite all the injuries, the 49ers remain undefeated and still have plenty of room to improve once they get closer to full strength.