49ers Receive Strong Nick Bosa Message Amid Injury Concern

With the first preseason game nearing for the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced that veteran pass rusher Nick Bosa is dealing with tendinitis. The Niners have dealt with an injury blow to wideout Ricky Pearsall during training camp.

Pearsall will miss the entire 2026 season due to a lingering injury from last season, and so it comes as no surprise that there’s concern surrounding Bosa. Moreover, the 49ers are counting on Bosa’s return to boost the team’s sack total this campaign.

Despite Bosa dealing with tendinitis, KNBR’s Larry Krueger believes it’s a precaution rather than a serious issue.

“I’m not saying there’s no discomfort there,” Krueger said on the Aug. 12 edition of 49ers Collective. “I’m just saying I’m not worried. They don’t sound like they’re worried. If you said to me, ‘Do you think it’s legit or bogus?’ I think it’s bogus. I think it’s bogus. I think this guy’s got no more guaranteed money on his deal.

“They’re not prepared to give him an extension. He’s not prepared to hold out. So, it’s kind of the, ‘Hey guys, guess what? You need me when you need me, and that’s when I’ll be here.’ And until then, because the reality is any single time you put on those cleats and run out there, it all can end, and you never get to go again.

“They’re just limiting their exposure. Let’s just leave it at that. Limiting his exposure so they don’t have to play him and potentially get him hurt because they don’t realistically have anything close to him as a backup. He’s fine. He’ll be there Week 1. He looked amazing. That’s my read.”

Alex Boone Isn’t Worried About Nick Bosa

Before his injury last season, Bosa played 119 snaps for the 49ers defense, leading to an 85.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Bosa generated 10 total pressures, two sacks, six hurries, two QB hits, and a forced fumble. Moreover, Bosa also recorded eight solo tackles.

Much like Krueger, former Niners offensive lineman Alex Boone also noted that he isn’t worried about Bosa.

“Listen, as long as Week 1, the first third down, you’re standing out there, nobody gives a [ __ ] what happens right now,” Boone said in the same segment of the podcast. “Let them speculate. And honestly, you know what else it kind of does? Gets the Rams to go, do you think he’s really hurt? Do you think we have to be worried about him? When realistically, it’s like, yes, we should be absolutely worried about this guy.

“Like, he’s going to wreak havoc against us, right? Because he’s going to be fresh from preseason. You’re not going to have done a lot. He’s going to be ready to go. And this Australia trip, we’re coming out three hours before. So, set up the picnic blankets.”

49ers DC on How Nick Bosa Is Looking in Training Camp

The 49ers are hoping that Bosa and Mykel Williams, along with drafting Romello Height, can be enough to uplift their sack total from last season. Ahead of San Francisco’s first preseason game on Aug. 13 against the Tennessee Titans, 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris shared his thoughts on Bosa and how he’s looking post-injury.

“[Bosa has] played a lot of football and he’s got a lot of bank reps in his history, not just with the Niners, but in football in general,” Morris said. “He’s a very smart, very unique player; he’s been able to be out there to get all the mental reps and do a lot of those things. He’s starting to get his physical activity increased when it comes to individual work and things of that nature.”