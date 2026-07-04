49ers Receive Strong Take Involving Browns’ Denzel Ward

The San Francisco 49ers have made moves this offseason to bolster their squad ahead of the 2026 NFL season. However, the Niners haven’t made the blockbuster move that would firmly put them in the Super Bowl conversation.

Over the last few weeks, there’s been speculation about Maxx Crosby, and that’s a possible move around the trade deadline. Moreover, could the 49ers look at another position to trade for between now and the trade deadline on Nov. 3?

Aside from Crosby, what other name would make sense to have on their radar? KNBR’s Larry Krueger believes that the Cleveland Browns‘ Denzel Ward should be a name that the Niners have to consider.

“[Renardo Green] seems like a good enough guy,” Krueger said in a July 3 video on his YouTube channel. “He’s a solid player. He’s a second-round pick out of Florida State, and he can play. This guy can play man coverage; he can play zone, and he’s a starting-caliber corner. I don’t want to see the 49ers give away a starting-caliber corner.

“But if you could somehow turn Renardo Green into Denzel Ward during your Super Bowl window and trade a pretty good corner for a very good corner, you might want to do it. You might want to do it. On the perimeter, you’ve got to have difference-makers.”

Last season with the Browns, Ward played 780 total snaps and earned a 59.2 overall PFF defensive grade.

Moreover, he recorded one interception, broke up four passes in coverage, allowed an 89.7 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, and surrendered 32 receptions. Ward also contributed 36 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

Does Denzel Ward Make Sense for the 49ers?

Krueger notes that Ward isn’t a necessity for the Niners, given their corner situation. Nonetheless, he points out that it would be an upgrade over the talent they already have, and with the number of pass catchers San Francisco has to face in the NFC West, it’s a move Krueger would welcome.

“Do the Niners need to trade for Denzel Ward? No,” Krueger added. “They have enough corners to round out their roster. At first blush, you’d say they don’t need him. It’s not a good deal.

“But if you don’t love Renardo Green and you’re trying to compete in a division where you’re facing Arizona with Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Trey McBride twice a year, Seattle with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed twice a year, and the Rams with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams twice a year, that’s six games against teams with big-time wide receivers.

“A Denzel Ward might come in handy. Deommodore Lenoir, Upton Stout and Denzel Ward would be an upgrade over Deommodore Lenoir, Upton Stout and Renardo Green.”

More Niners Trade Speculation to Improve a Position

The Niners have been in several conversations about speculation to address concerns, one of which is the edge position. Recently, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report put together a handful of trade ideas, and one of them is a three-team deal between the 49ers, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens.

In Knox’s trade scenario, the 49ers would land the Giants‘ Kayvon Thibodeaux, while the Giants get CB Marlon Humphrey and the Ravens’ 2027 fourth-round pick. As for Baltimore, they would receive the 49ers’ 2027 second-round pick and WR Isaiah Hodgins.

“In this hypothetical scenario, the 49ers pry Thibodeaux away from New York by involving the Baltimore Ravens, the previous employer of Giants head coach John Harbaugh,” Knox wrote in a June 24 article.

“The Ravens are rebuilding under new head coach Jesse Minter, and while they’re presumably hoping for a fast reconstruction, they should still be interested in adding premium draft capital. In this deal, they’d get it by flipping a Day 3 pick and cornerback Marlon Humphrey to the Giants.”