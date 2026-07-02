49ers Get Strong Take on Free Agents Von Miller, Jadeveon Clowney

The San Francisco 49ers‘ training camp is right around the corner as the 2026 NFL season nears. As a result, the Niners’ 53-man roster is taking shape, but concerns remain about the team’s pass rush.

San Francisco will have Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams returning from injury to bolster their pass rush, and they also drafted Romello Height in Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

As a result, with the 49ers’ pass rush having question marks, KNBR’s Larry Krueger stated in a July 1 video that if he were in the shoes of general manager John Lynch, he would want the team to go after two pass rushers: Von Miller and Jadeveon Clowney.

“I’m looking at the season ahead [and] what is the Niners’ Achilles heel? They have no pass rush, or at least they didn’t last year,” Krueger said in a July 1 video on his YouTube channel. “Nick Bosa is coming back. Mykel Williams is coming back. But last year, man, they leaned on Sam [Okuayinonu]. Clelin Ferrell, off the street, was one of their leading sack guys and one of their leaders in quarterback hits. So you can never have enough defensive linemen. You can never have enough pass rush.”

Jadeveon Clowney Would Bolster Niners’ Pass Rush

Krueger went into detail about why the two veteran pass rushers on potentially one-year deals make sense. Regarding Clowney, he’s already used to one-year deals and is hired as a mercenary to get to the QB.

Furthermore, last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Clowney showed he can still make an impact rushing the passer.

“I’d go out there right now and sign Jadeveon Clowney,” Krueger noted. “Clowney had a 19.1% pressure rate in 2025. That was third in the NFL behind only Will Anderson Jr. and Micah Parsons. The guy had 9.5 sacks. He’s been a mercenary, right? He’s been everywhere. He’s been in Baltimore. But the guy can rush the passer, and he can get after the quarterback.

“What I really love about him is that I believe he’s a great fit for Raheem Morris’ scheme because Jadeveon Clowney can rush off the edge. Jadeveon can rush in the A-gaps. You can walk him up to the line of scrimmage and show one look pre-snap, then show another look right at the snap. He gives you versatility.”

Von Miller Would Make Sense for the 49ers

Moreover, Krueger wants to double down on the Niners bulking up on veteran pass rushers for this season. In a division in which the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams can get to the QB, the Niners need to stay on par with their NFC West rivals.

As a result, Krueger explained why Miller makes sense for the Niners, along with Clowney, this season.

“If I could make a second move on the pass rush, I would as well, and I’d go sign Von Miller,” Krueger said. “Von Miller can still do it, folks. He can still do it. He’s 37. He can still do it. When you don’t have enough pass rush, it’s always nice to have somebody who you absolutely know can do it in any scheme. He’s an older player, but a good one.

“Future Hall of Famer. Von Miller is a great, great talent, and I would go after him. I know he’s 37, but man, you add Jadeveon Clowney and Von Miller to what you’ve got. I just think they’re asking a lot of Romello Height and Sam [Okuayinonu]. They could definitely use one more defensive lineman. If I could get one, if I could get two, I’d go with Clowney and Von Miller.”