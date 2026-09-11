San Francisco 49ers Get Great News After Win Over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers received more good news after dismantling one of the NFL’s preseason Super Bowl favorites in their season opener.

San Francisco’s Super Bowl odds were cut from +2500 to +1200 following its 27-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, according to information provided by Oddschecker. The betting comparison site also said the 49ers received 40% of the Super Bowl bets placed with its tracked books that day, the largest share of any team.

It was a dramatic shift for a club that entered its opener as an underdog. Oddschecker listed San Francisco as high as +172 on the moneyline before the game, with the Rams favored at -200.

Then Kyle Shanahan’s team made those expectations look badly misplaced.

49ers’ Super Bowl Odds Make Big Move

Oddschecker’s numbers had Los Angeles remaining the Super Bowl favorite at +500 following the loss, while the 49ers climbed into the next group of contenders at +1200.

“Punters have flocked to the 49ers today as they kicked off their NFL campaign in style,” Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers said in information provided to Heavy.

The move from +2500 to +1200 is significant. Those prices translate to roughly a 3.8% implied probability at +2500 and 7.7% at +1200, before accounting for the sportsbook’s margin.

In other words, San Francisco’s raw implied championship probability approximately doubled after one game.

That doesn’t mean the market suddenly views the 49ers as the NFL’s team to beat. It does show just how much their opening performance changed the early perception of Shanahan’s roster.

And there was plenty for bettors to like.

Brock Purdy completed 25 of 34 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns as San Francisco scored 24 unanswered points after briefly falling behind 7-3. The 49ers also ran for 174 yards and held Los Angeles to 290 total yards.

San Francisco Made a Statement Against Super Bowl-Favorite Rams

The opponent makes the result more notable.

Los Angeles entered the season with reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford directing an offense that led the league in yards and points in 2025. The Rams had also added reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to an already talented roster.

Neither advantage mattered much in Melbourne.

Stafford threw for only 155 yards before leaving late in the fourth quarter, while Garrett was held without a tackle or quarterback hit. Purdy, meanwhile, threw touchdowns to Demarcus Robinson, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel.

Perhaps most encouraging for San Francisco was the return of defensive cornerstones Fred Warner and Nick Bosa after both missed significant time last season. Warner helped stop Stafford on a fourth-and-goal quarterback sneak in the third quarter, preserving a 17-7 lead and setting up a 99-yard 49ers touchdown drive.

One strong September performance cannot settle the Super Bowl picture. But beating a division rival that entered the season with championship expectations — and doing it by 20 points — provided considerably more evidence than simply starting 1-0.

49ers Get Extra Time Before Dolphins Matchup

San Francisco also gets time to recover from the longest road trip on the NFL calendar.

The 49ers’ next game is not until Sunday, September 20, when they host the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium. The extended turnaround gives Shanahan’s team more than a week to readjust after traveling back from Australia.

For a 49ers roster trying to put an injury-marred 2025 season behind it, that matters.

The betting market’s reaction does not guarantee San Francisco is headed back to the Super Bowl. But after opening the year as an underdog against one of the league’s most highly regarded teams, the 49ers needed only one night to change the conversation around their championship ceiling.