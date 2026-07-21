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San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Starting Player Is Still An NFL Free Agent

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers huddles with his team against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off a season where he appeared in three games for the Los Angeles Rams.

While Garoppolo is no longer a starter, he is a valuable backup with a lot of expierence to have on a roster.

Over the offseason, he became a free agent.

GettyJimmy Garoppolo #11 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s worth noting that as of July 21, the former San Francisco 49ers star still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NFL.

The 34-year-old could be a good addition to a lot of teams in need of quarterback depth.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network wrote (on April 20): “#Rams free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo, considered their top option as backup QB, is considering retirement, sources say. Jimmy G, who has started 64 games during a 12-year career, has made over $156M in all. He is 34 and is mulling a final decision.”

Looking At Garoppolo’s Career

GettyJimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

Garoppolo was the 62nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Eastern Illinois.

He spent the first three seasons of his pro career as the backup to NFL legend Tom Brady.

The Patriots then traded him to the 49ers.

GettyJimmy Garoppolo #10 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots run on to the field prior to the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado.

With the 49ers, Garoppolo broke out into very productive quarterback.

In 2019, he led them to a 13-3 record (and they reached the Super Bowl).

That said, the 49ers lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-20.

GettyJimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers lies on the ground after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

In addition to the Patriots, 49ers and Rams, Garoppolo has also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders over 12 total seasons in the NFL.

He has thrown for 15,828 passing yards and 96 touchdowns in 85 career games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Starting Player Is Still An NFL Free Agent

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