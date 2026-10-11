49ers Give Surprise Injury Update on TE George Kittle for Seahawks Game

In this case, when we say “injury,” we mean illness—as in superstar San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle appearing on the injury report before Sunday’s Week 5 game against their NFC West rivals and defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“TE George Kittle has an illness but is expected to play in today’s game against the Seahawks, the 49ers announce,” NBC Sports NFL reporter Matt Maiocco wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“49ers announce that TE George Kittle has an illness, but he will play in today’s game against the Seahawks,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

Kittle is having another All-Pro season after tearing his Achilles tendon in a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles that ended the 2025 regular season. Through 4 games, Kittle has 16 receptions for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The 49ers are 4-0 headed into Week 5 — one of just 3 unbeaten teams left in the NFL.

Kittle May Have Saved Season for 49ers

Kittle’s incredible return from such a serious injury may be what saves the 49ers’ season, who have started the season unbeaten despite worse injury luck than almost any team in the NFL.

Kittle’s injury uncertainty was one of the biggest storylines for the 49ers entering the season.

“(Kittle’s recovery) is the 49ers’ biggest question, and until he is cleared, they are in a bind, entering training camp with essentially the same options from last season,” San Jose Mercury News NFL reporter Cam Inman wrote on July 19. “Less than eight months after his right Achilles ruptured in a wild-card playoff win at Philadelphia, Kittle can take aim at playing in the 49ers’ season opener against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia. But if he opens camp on the (PUP) list and remains there the opening four games, no one would blame the 49ers for protecting their franchise’s most proficient tight end ever.”

Kittle has played in every game for the 49ers to this point.

49ers Paying Massive Money for George Kittle

The 49ers are paying through the teeth for Kittle in 2026.

Kittle signed a 4-year, $76.4 million contract extension in April 2025, and it remains the biggest contract signed by a tight end in NFL history. The 49ers face a manageable cap hit of $14.1 million for Kittle in 2026, but that’s still a lot to pay someone who might not play.

Kittle, a 7-time Pro Bowler and 5-time NFL All-Pro, entered the season 3rd in franchise history with 8,008 receiving yards and cracked the NFL’s Top 10 career receiving list for tight ends in 2025 with 57 receptions for 628 yards and 7 touchdowns in just 11 games.