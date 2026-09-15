49ers Get Strong Take on Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Amid Speculation

In a Sept. 13 article, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler listed the San Francisco 49ers as a potential trade fit for Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Joey Porter Jr. Fowler reported that Porter is open to a trade and that the Steelers are willing to deal him.

Last season, the Steelers cornerback played 894 total snaps, leading to a 67.6 defensive grade. Moreover, Porter allowed 29 receptions after being targeted 60 times by opposing QBs for a 48.3 percent receptions allowed. The 26-year-old also recorded 11 pass breakups, one interception, 45 tackles, and eight missed tackles.

Larry Krueger of KNBR says the Niners would make a move of this magnitude because of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

“Raheem Morris is now the big dog,” Krueger said in a Sept. 14 livestream on his YouTube channel. “Raheem Morris is now the guy that they’re listening to. Raheem Morris is the guy that I think Kyle is even deferring to in some regard. I think there’s probably also a little bit of a willingness, and there should be at least inside the Niners’ front office, to maybe trade a first, a second, or a third-round pick in an upcoming draft to get what you need this year.

“Why? Because the Niners’ record with those picks, as far as hitting the right players and getting an impact, is not very good lately. So, as Les Snead said, ‘F them picks,’ or whatever. I mean, think about it.”

Raheem Morris Could Want 49ers to Replicate Rams Move

Moreover, Krueger notes that Morris was part of a Los Angeles Rams team that traded for Jalen Ramsey and eventually helped them win a Super Bowl. As a result, Morris could want the Niners to repeat this formula.

“When Raheem was in L.A., they had Jalen Ramsey, and I do think that Raheem is the central figure now, and it wouldn’t shock me at all if he said, ‘Bring me Joey Porter'” Krueger added. “You know what Joey Porter is? Joey Porter is an elite long-arm corner, 34-inch arms, tons of swagger, tons of confidence.

“Deommodore Lenoir and Joey Porter Jr. would be great. People say, ‘Well, what about Renardo Green?’ Have them all. What about Upton Stout? Have them all. What’s the secret in the NFL to pass coverage? It’s pass coverage. The secret to pass coverage is pass coverage.”

Joey Porter Jr. Would Improve Niners’ Cornerback Depth

Krueger also notes that the 49ers don’t have a cornerback at the caliber of Joey Porter Jr. As a result, it would allow the Niners to push everyone down the depth chart.

“The Niners don’t have a young Joey Porter,” Krueger said. “I like Renardo Green, but guess what? In today’s NFL, teams like the Rams will put three wide receivers on the field, and you got to cover them. So, your third corner matters, your fourth corner matters, your fifth corner matters. The guys who play corner for you, even on the bench, really, really matter.”

San Francisco hasn’t been afraid to swing for the fences in a midseason trade, and after their Week 1 performance, they showed this team can contend for a Super Bowl.