Taylor Swift Admits 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy ‘Put Me Through A lot”

Pop star Taylor Swift performing during an Eras Tour concert and San Francisco 49ers' QB Brock Purdy

Ahead of Super Bowl 58, San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy said he was ready to disappoint pop superstar, Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

Purdy and the 49ers delivered a valiant effort but came up short in a 25-22 Overtime loss. The 49ers had a 22-19 lead with 7:22 remaining, but a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman sealed their fate. The loss marked the second time in five years the 49ers lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Although Purdy was only a member for the second defeat, speculation began regarding the meaning behind Swift’s 2019 song “Paper Rings.” Some believed the song to be about Swift’s widely reported romances. Others hypothesized the song was written about 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy.

While neither is correct, that did not stop Swift from being questioned about the song’s rumored connection to Purdy.

Swift Questioned about Brock Purdy’ Song Connection

During a recent trip to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, a young girl named Tinley asked Swift if the song was written about Purdy.

“Is that [song] about Brock Purdy?” Tinley asked.

“Brock Purdy?” Swift confusedly responded. “I mean, I don’t mind Brock Purdy. He put me through a lot last February. So, I was very stressed for a second, but it all went better.”

Tinley followed by telling Swift, “I like Travis [Kelce now.”

Swift responded while autographing a copy of her Target exclusive book: “Me too. That’s an absolute yes on that one.”

It is unlikely Swift or the Chiefs will have to stress about Brock Purdy come playoff time. The Chiefs (12-1) currently sit atop the AFC standings as the number-one seed. Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off a 12-6 Week 15 loss vs. the Rams that dropped their playoff chances below one percent.

With the loss, San Francisco’s focus has shifted to an offseason that could bring Purdy and Swift’s worlds together again.

Brock Purdy’s Future with the 49ers

The 49ers have stood by Brock Purdy as “their guy” for the last two seasons. They let Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback of the team’s first Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, leave in free agency. The team also traded Trey Lance, two seasons removed from selecting the now Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now able to sign a contract extension for the first time in his career, Purdy is expected to remain the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

According to Dianna Russini of the Athletic, “[The 49ers] are firmly committed to Brock Purdy as their long-term quarterback. I’ve been told the 49ers are still planning to negotiate a multi-year contract extension with Purdy this offseason.”

While Russini chose not to predict Purdy’s contract value, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes it could top the quarterback market.

“If the 49ers pay the going rate for a franchise quarterback next year, they’re topping the deal Dak Prescott just inked with the Cowboys, which is north of $60 million per season. I suggested over the summer a Purdy deal would come in at five years and $235 million, or $65 million per year. That’s the still number he and his agents are likely targeting.”

Whether Purdy’s contract resets the quarterback market remains to be seen. But if Purdy inks a new deal, the former Mr. Irrelevant will reside in San Francisco for years to come.

The 49ers and Chiefs are not scheduled to play each other in 2025. Meaning, it will take a third Super Bowl matchup for both Purdy and Swift’s worlds to collide again next season.