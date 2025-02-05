Terrell Owens Makes Bold Claim About Brock Purdy vs. Dak Prescott

San Francisco 49ers fans are eager for the team to secure their young franchise quarterback, Brock Purdy, with a contract extension to avoid any potential offseason drama. The 49ers have historically faced difficulties in finalizing deals with their star players in a timely manner, often leading to unnecessary distractions.

One notable voice advocating for swift action is former NFL wide receiver and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. During an appearance on Bay Area radio station KNBR on Tuesday, Owens weighed in on Purdy’s contract situation and the importance of securing the quarterback’s future sooner rather than later.

A major debate this offseason centers around how Purdy’s next contract should compare to other top-tier quarterbacks. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott currently holds the title of the NFL’s highest-paid player, earning an annual average salary of $60 million. While Owens did not suggest that Purdy should surpass Prescott’s earnings, he did make his stance on the quarterback hierarchy clear.

“I would take Brock Purdy over Dak Prescott any day, number one,” Owens stated on KNBR. “And I think, if you look at his production and how he’s played, a guy that has gone from the last pick of the draft, ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ to relevant…I think when you have a guy like that—when you surround him with the right talent, he can be an elite quarterback.”

Purdy demonstrated elite-level play during the 2023 season when supported by a healthy roster. He set a new franchise record with 4,280 passing yards in a single season and led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

Brock Purdy’s Performance and 49ers’ Struggles

However, this past season told a different story. With injuries plaguing the team, Purdy’s performance suffered, and the 49ers ended the season with a disappointing 6-11 record, missing the playoffs entirely. Some critics argue that Purdy’s struggles amid adversity indicate that he may not be capable of carrying the team independently, leading to debates over whether he deserves a top-tier contract extension.

A key question remains: could Purdy hold out if the 49ers present him with a lowball offer? Alternatively, might the team opt to let him play out the final year of his rookie contract before making a long-term commitment? These scenarios could create unnecessary distractions leading into the next season.

Importance of Securing Purdy Long-Term

Terrell Owens weighs in on this uncertainty, cautioning against allowing a contract dispute to overshadow the team’s preparations.

“That’s up for management to decide whether they want to roll the dice and go into a season where, obviously, a contract situation is looming over his head,” Owens explained. “You saw what happened with [wide receiver] Brandon Aiyuk this past year. You don’t want anything like that to happen.”

He emphasizes the importance of securing Purdy as the team’s leader.

“You want to solidify and secure those guys because he’s the quarterback of your team,” Owens stated. “I don’t think Brock Purdy is the type of guy to hold out, per se, but like I said, anything can happen.”

Owens also points out that if the 49ers had finalized Aiyuk’s contract earlier last offseason, the wide receiver might have had a stronger start and possibly avoided his season-ending injury. He hopes that the team will not make the same mistake with Purdy.

“Hopefully, they can get Brock Purdy sewn up.” Owens concludes, “That way, my son [49ers wide receiver Terique Owens] can get some reps and get some of those Brock Purdy balls thrown to him, so I can be up there in Levi’s Stadium next year, watching my son catch some passes and score some touchdowns.”

Whether Terrell Owens’ son makes the team or not, Purdy expects to sign a contract extension, potentially worth more than Dak Prescott’s contract, and help lead the San Francisco 49ers back to the playoffs in 2025.