Terrell Owens Makes Bold Claim on 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Owens, a Hall of Fame wide receiver, knows talent when he sees it. Having begun his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 1996, Owens built an impressive resume that includes six Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors. Known for his strong opinions and deep understanding of the game, Owens has never been one to hold back when evaluating the league’s top talent. His ability to assess wide receivers is unparalleled, making his praise for 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings even more significant.

Jennings has steadily developed into a crucial asset for San Francisco, earning a reputation for his toughness and reliability. Unlike some of his flashier counterparts, Jennings thrives on physicality and grit, attributes that have made him a favorite among coaches and teammates. His relentless effort on the field, especially on third downs, has not gone unnoticed. In 2024, he proved that he could be a vital component of the 49ers’ offensive success. Owens recently shared his admiration for Jennings, highlighting his breakout season and even suggesting that he may be more valuable than some of the team’s highest-paid players.

Terrell Owens Admires Jennings

Jennings emerged as a key weapon for San Francisco, recording 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns—marking his best professional season to date. If not for his ejection in the final regular-season game against the Arizona Cardinals, he likely would have surpassed the coveted 1,000-yard mark. Despite the team’s commitment to Brandon Aiyuk, who received a four-year, $120 million contract extension in 2024, Owens believes Jennings might have been more deserving of such a deal.

“Look at what Jauan Jennings did this past year,” Owens said in a recent interview on KNBR, a Bay Area radio station. “Going into the season, when there were contract discussions surrounding Brandon Aiyuk, you saw Jauan Jennings performing like a $30 million [per year] receiver.”

Jennings will enter the final year of the two-year contract he signed in May 2024. With his salary cap hit for 2025 standing at just $4.26 million, he represents an incredible value for the 49ers. Owens believes Jennings’ contributions warrant a more substantial financial commitment.

“He’s the one who probably should’ve been getting paid the big bucks,” Owens continued. “But he’s positioned himself well to earn a lucrative deal in the future. He still has one more year on his contract, but after that, the sky’s the limit.”

Jauan Jennings’ Future with the 49ers

Jennings’ toughness and passion have made him a fan favorite, and with his contract set to expire after the upcoming season, the San Francisco 49ers may soon have to decide whether to offer him a long-term extension. His emergence in 2024 has proven he can be a reliable weapon in their offense, and if he continues on this trajectory, he could be in line for a significant payday.

For now, Jennings remains focused on the 2025 season, but if his past performance is any indication, he could force the 49ers’ hand when it comes to securing his future. With the endorsement of a legend like Owens, Jennings’ stock continues to rise in the NFL.