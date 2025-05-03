The 49ers have Found the “Perfect Replacement” for Dre Greenlaw

One of the biggest losses of the 49ers’ offseason was Dre Greenlaw. Over six years in the Bay, Greenlaw became both a fan favorite and leader in the locker room. After the 2024 season concluded, it felt like Niners fans had likely watched Greenlaw repping the Red and Gold for the last time. As we know, that turned out to be the case as he signed a 3-year $31 million contract with the Denver Broncos.

2024 Without Greenlaw

Last season, Greenlaw only appeared in two games for the 49ers after tearing his Achilles in the Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Early on in the year his absence was felt tremendously. Initially, the 49ers had De’Vondre Campbell step into Greenlaw’s spot at the WILL linebacker position and it was a disaster. Campbell posted a PFF grade of 58.3 and was rated 125/189 for the position. Campbell was finally benched after months of struggling, then shocked fans by walking off the sidelines and quitting on his team team mid-way through a week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

After that nightmare, the 49ers turned to second year linebacker, Dee Winters. Winters performed well after increased playing time, combining for 22 tackles in the final three games of the season. Kyle Shanahan was asked about Winters being a potential Greenlaw replacement and responded, “I do. I think he showed splashes of that last year. He played to our style. He loves to run and hit. I think he got a taste of that last year. I think we all did.” Winters may have the upper edge to win the WILL linebacker spot being a veteran and used to the speed of the NFL.

2025 NFL Draft

Even with Winters in the mix, the 49ers lacked depth at linebacker heading into the NFL Draft and ended up taking Nick Martin in the third round. Many draft experts thought Martin would be taken on Day 3, but NFL.com’s Chad Reuter called Martin the second best pick of the third round: “He’s a perfect replacement for Dre Greenlaw as a short (5-11 1/2) but explosive linebacker who works through blocks as a blitzer and tracks down ball-carriers in the open field. Martin can line up anywhere, anytime and should benefit from working with perennial All-Pro Fred Warner.” Reuter’s breakdown sounds like the style of linebacker the 49ers target. The ability to blitz and be explosive in the open field is something Greenlaw and the prior WILL backer, Kwon Alexander, were able to do well when lined up next to Fred Warner.

Prediction

The best case scenario for the 49ers is if Nick Martin comes in and wins the WILL linebacker job. For starters, it means he will have played well enough in training camp, and additionally, his skillset is a better fit for the position. His speed and explosiveness pops on his college tape. Meanwhile, Winters is more of a SAM backer, which is where he has primary played for the Niners.

At the end of the day it all depends on what the 49ers’ coaching staff thinks. After the draft, Kyle Shanahan compared Martin’s game to Greenlaw: “I think Dre is one of the best run and hit linebackers that I’ve ever been around and probably the best in the league at it. And when we looked at the college tape, we felt this was the guy who was the best in college at that way.” Encouraging praise from the man who will ultimately decide if Nick Martin will start for San Francisco in week 1.