49ers Get Timeline for $50 Million Brock Purdy Deal

The San Francisco 49ers need to make a decision soon about Brock Purdy. The team doesn’t have to give him the money he’s looking for, as he isn’t a free agent right now, but if they don’t, there could be a scenario where he sits out.

For Purdy, it could come down to taking a cheaper deal if he wants it right now. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, if he were willing to strike a deal right now, the 49ers would likely be able to get it done. However, he later added that doing so before the season would be their best plan, regardless of how much he’s looking for.

“Are they within the realm of, hey, if they agree to something right now, it could get done quickly? Yeah, but they’re not there just yet,” Pelissero said. “I would anticipate it’s going to come to a head sometime before the start of training camp, potentially sooner than that. I do anticipate that it’s going to be somewhere in the [$50-million-dollar range].”

History of Holdouts

The San Francisco 49ers have already dealt with multiple players sitting out in the past. They don’t want that to happen with their franchise quarterback, as not only does it make everybody unhappy, but the team will suffer.

There haven’t been many instances where players sitting out works in a team’s benefit. From the 49ers’ perspective, even if they aren’t as good as they have the potential to be, they don’t want to wait this out.

However, Pelissero is unsure about when the deal will be done.

“In terms of the exact timing, we’ll see, but I would think, for all parties involved, resolving this before training camp and not having that hanging over everybody’s heads would probably be a benefit.”

What will the extension look like?

Some have suggested that the San Francisco 49ers will have to pay Purdy more than $50 million a year. There could be a scenario where the team gives him that, but ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicted earlier in the offseason that the 49ers would only give him a four-year, $196 million deal with $112 million guaranteed.

That would be much lower than what he’s been predicted to get by most other analysts.

“The threat of the franchise tag certainly gives the 49ers some leverage, and if Purdy is not determined to play hardball and max out his contract in the upper-$50-million-per-year range, there’s a deal to be made here,” Graziano wrote.

“Some of the people I talked to expect that the framework would likely build out from the contract Daniel Jones signed with the Giants two years ago (four years, $160 million with $81 million guaranteed). But it would obviously be adjusted upward for inflation and based on superior performance.”

If the 49ers are going in with this idea, there isn’t much reason for Purdy to take the deal. He doesn’t have much of a reason to take anything close to this, frankly, unless he wants to just get it done.

However, that’s almost never the case, and the 49ers certainly shouldn’t expect it