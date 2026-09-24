Tom Brady Makes Strong Statement About San Francisco 49ers Ahead of Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season is set to begin Thursday night, and there may not be a team playing better football right now than the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers won’t be in action until Sunday afternoon, when they host the Arizona Cardinals. However, they’re coming off a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and a 35-13 victory against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Tom Brady Praises 49ers

During his weekly power rankings with Fox Sports, where he ranks the current top 10 NFL teams entering the upcoming week, legendary quarterback and current announcer Tom Brady had high praise for the 49ers.

Brady ranked them as the No. 2 team in the league, behind only the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“Top two. Very impressive. The 49ers are 2-0. They get home from Australia, that travel didn’t bother them and they dominated the Dolphins,” Brady said. “+42 differential this year. That’s almost double the next best. Their offense is averaging eight per play, no turnovers on Sunday, these Niners have showed out the first two weeks.”

A few new teams snuck into @TomBrady‘s Power Rankings this week. Did your team make the cut? pic.twitter.com/0iSOPYf4gm — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 23, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco has already dealt with a plethora of injuries this offseason and early in the year.

Yet, the injuries haven’t slowed them down one bit. They’ve been led by star quarterback Brock Purdy, who earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against the Dolphins.

Purdy completed 20-of-22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 30 yards and a score.

Through two games, he’s completed a remarkable 80.4% of his passes for 492 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception while maintaining a passer rating of 125.6.

Outside of the offense’s performance, the defense has allowed just 20 combined points through two games, sacked Dolphins QB Malik Willis four times in Week 2, and forced two turnovers in Week 1 against L.A.