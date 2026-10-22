Tom Brady Makes Strong Statement on 49ers Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 6-0 following their 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

They’re now one of just three unbeaten teams remaining, and NFL legend and Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady acknowledged their early-season success this week before heading to Atlanta on Sunday for a matchup aaginst the Falcons.

Brady Makes Statement on 49ers

Every Wednesday, Brady releases his weekly NFL power rankings, listing the 10 teams he believes are the best in the league.

The rankings often shift from week to week, but the team at the top hasn’t changed in weeks. Brady continues to rank the 49ers ahead of the two other undefeated teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

“Yep. No surprise here. The Niners stay undefeated on Monday Night Football which means they stay number one in my power rankings,” said Brady. “They head to Atlanta next week looking to cruise into a bye at a perfect 7-0. Something we didn’t see coming as the injuries piled up. This team exemplifies the next man up mentality though which bodes well as the gauntlet of an NFL season rolls on.”

Tom Brady still has the 49ers at No. 1 in his latest Power Rankings 🔥 https://t.co/xLuX423FYB — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 21, 2026

Brady Praises Brock Purdy

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is playing as well as anyone at his position in the league right now, and Brady, who knows plenty about succeeding as a QB, discussed what he’s seen from the former seventh-round pick this season.

“He’s playing like one of the MVP favorites right now… distributing the ball to Evans, to Kittle, McCaffrey, making plays on the move, extending plays on third down, scrambling when he needs to. He’s making so many impact plays. So proud of him the way that he’s playing,” said Brady last week.”The true field general out there getting his team in the right place. Way to go, Brock.

“I think as a quarterback you’re always supposed to be managing every game. You’re managing every situation, you’re the coach on the field, you’re the one that gets the last swipe at the pencil, you’re the checks and balances of the whole offense and when it at times to make a play out there you do that too.” You do what’s easy and when it requires you do what’s hard and sometimes you gotta make things happen with your legs and Brock’s been able to do that.”