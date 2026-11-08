49ers Issued Trade Deadline Prediction for Chargers’ Khalil Mack

The San Francisco 49ers have already made a move ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, acquiring DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick. However, with only a few days remaining before the deadline, San Francisco could still look to make another addition to strengthen its roster for the stretch run.

One potential trade target is Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher, Khalil Mack. With the Chargers sitting at 0-7 and Mack playing on a one-year contract, Los Angeles could consider moving the veteran pass rusher rather than risk losing him without receiving anything in return.

A trade would give the Chargers an opportunity to recoup a draft pick while potentially giving the 49ers another experienced defender. With the trade deadline looming, FOX Sports NFL writer Eric D. Williams predicts that Mack will stay in California, but head up north to the 49ers.

“A team like the San Francisco 49ers will make a play for Mack,” Williams wrote in a Nov. 7 article. “Even with the potential return of Nick Bosa from a calf injury, San Francisco could use more pass-rush help and is in position to chase a Super Bowl.

“Also, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has experience with plugging elite pass rushers into his system midseason. He executed a similar situation when the Los Angeles Rams traded for Von Miller and won the Super Bowl after the 2021 season.

Insider Gives 49ers Trade Deadline Update on Khalil Mack

Mack has played 311 defensive snaps for the Chargers this season so far, leading to a 74.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he has generated 16 total pressures, three sacks, nine hurries, four QB hits, and 11 solo tackles. The veteran can still produce and would be a major asset for a contending team like the 49ers.

Nonetheless, a report from Jonathan Jones of The Athletic casts doubt on whether Los Angeles will go full seller on some of their veteran players.

“The Chargers are the final winless team in the NFL, and they’re staring 0-8 in the face with a meeting Sunday against the desperate Houston Texans,” Jones wrote in a Nov. 7 article. “But L.A. has signaled to everyone that it does not intend to trade players, even ones on expiring contracts, such as Khalil Mack.

“It has confounded rival teams who wish to peck at the Chargers’ carcass before Tuesday. And in searching for a reason, a few executives I spoke with pointed to the head coach specifically.“

Khalil Mack Predicted to Remain With Chargers

With the Chargers being stubborn or just not feeling that Day 3 picks are worth their veteran players, FOX Sports NFL writer Ralph Vacchiano predicts that Mack will remain in Los Angeles and not get moved before the trade deadline on Nov. 10.

“I think the Chargers are crazy and they’re not going to trade him,” Vacchiano wrote. “If they do, I think the Bears make the most sense. But I really get the feeling that they would rather keep their awful, winless team together as long as possible. Never mind that Mack will be a free agent in March. I’m sure the Chargers have a plan.“