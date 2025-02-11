Trade Proposal Has 49ers Flipping WR Deebo Samuel for Top-5 Pick in Upcoming Draft

Following a disappointing 6-11 season in 2024, the San Francisco 49ers are focused on returning to relevance in 2025.

Strengthening their defensive front would be a solid first step to getting there. The Niners finished with 37 sacks as a team last season, which ranked 24th in the league. The potential departures of defensive linemen such as Javon Hargrave and D’Vondre Campbell will also create a significant gap on their D-line.

In his latest mock draft, PFF’s Trevor Sikkema has the 49ers trading up with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the No. 5 overall pick. With that selection, Sikkema has San Francisco taking defensive lineman Mason Graham out of Michigan.

In his proposal, Sikkema has the 49ers receiving the No. 5 pick in exchange for San Francisco’s first-rounder (No. 11) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

PFF’s 49ers-Jags Trade Proposal Would Swap WR Deebo Samuel for Michigan Standout Mason Graham

“The 49ers have reportedly allowed wide receiver Deebo Samuel to seek a trade,” Sikkema wrote. “This isn’t the first time they’ve explored trading Samuel, so it seems more likely to go through this time. Here, they do a pick swap with Jacksonville (about a second-round trade value) to jump up and get one of the top defensive linemen in the draft.”

Graham is projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft, with some analysts ranking him as high as the fifth overall prospect. His combination of size, strength and technique makes him a highly coveted player for teams looking to bolster their defensive line. The 49ers meet that criteria.

Given Graham’s projected top-10 status, the Niners would likely need to move up from 11 to secure his services. General manager John Lynch has a history of making bold moves in the draft to acquire key players, so a trade-up is within the realm of possibility.

In 12 games with the Wolverines last season, Graham amassed 5.0 sacks, 9 QB hits, 20 hurries and a batted ball (stats via PFF). He will be a game-wrecker wherever he lands.

Graham Is the Type of Player 49ers DC Robert Saleh Covets

The re-hiring if Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator makes the potential selection of Graham even more intriguing.

In terms of physical attributes, Saleh values linemen who can handle the rigorous demands of an attacking defense. “We ask our D-line to do a lot from an attack standpoint, so physically it is hard, unless you’re an absolute freakazoid like Aaron Donald, who can go forever,” Saleh said in 2022.

Saleh’s approach to coaching and player development fosters a culture of continuous improvement and accountability. He believes in investing in his players’ well-being and helping them maximize their potential.

The 49ers DC’s “All gas, no brake” mantra further encapsulates his expectations. As he explained back in 2021: “When we talk about, ‘All gas, no brake,’ we’re not talking about effort on the field, we’re talking about the process at which we do things.” This philosophy demands that defensive linemen maintain relentless effort and a high motor, not just during games but in every aspect of their preparation.

A trade up for Graham would be an eye-grabbing move for sure, but if the Niners were to do it, it would be a move driven by both team needs and Graham’s exceptional talent. With Samuel wanting out, the 49ers will very likely trade him, and a move on draft day wouldn’t be a shocker. Will Lynch and company move up again? We’ll know in a few months.