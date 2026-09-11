49ers Handed Intriguing Trade Idea After De’Zhaun Stribling Injury

The San Francisco 49ers secured a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia. However, the Niners were again hit by the injury bug as De’Zhaun Stribling left the game with an ankle injury.

Nonetheless, the good news is that head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that he avoided an Achilles tear. Still, it’s unclear how long the rookie wideout will be out, and the 49ers have dealt with injuries in their receiver group after losing Ricky Pearsall for the season during training camp.

“They checked his Achilles,” Shanahan told reporters after the win over Los Angeles (h/t Nick Wagoner of ESPN). “They said that was intact, but they’re not exactly sure of the magnitude of the ankle injury.”

As a result, could San Francisco venture into the trade market at some point? Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes that the Niners should and have a target in mind: Carolina Panthers‘ Xavier Legette.

In a Sept. 11 article, Rotman put together a trade pitch that would send Legette to San Francisco in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick (via the Baltimore Ravens).

Last season, Legette recorded 35 receptions on 59 targets, leading to a PFF receiving grade of 54.7. The Panthers wideout also recorded 363 receiving yards, averaging 10.4 yards per catch, 74 yards after the catch, and registered three touchdowns.

Why Panthers’ Xavier Legette Makes Sense for the Niners

Moreover, Rotman noted why trading two Day 3 picks for Legette would make sense for the 49ers, who look to be a serious contender after their Week 1 win over the Rams. San Francisco has Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, but after those two there are some question marks.

“Stribling, a preseason standout, was supposed to play a major role for the Niners this season,” Rotman wrote. “In fact, by the time Stribling left the game, he was leading all Niners receivers – including Mike Evans – in snaps. Losing him makes an already iffy wide receiver room even thinner…

“I’m not here to say Legette has been a world-beater in his two-year NFL career, but he was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and perhaps, moving to an offense with a better quarterback and head coach, he can find his footing. Giving up a pair of day-three picks for needed receiver depth (Legette has additional control too) feels like an ideal move for a win-now team to make.”

49ers Offense Receives Praise After Beating Rams

Against the Rams, it was Brock Purdy’s time to shine in Australia as the 49ers’ QB went 25-for-34 on his pass attempts, leading to 205 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 105.6.

Kittle didn’t hold back his thoughts regarding what he saw from Purdy on offense, even though the tight end only had two receptions on five targets for 12 receiving yards.

“Besides the one pass he threw into quadruple coverage to me, which I appreciate, Brock, keep throwing those; besides that, I mean, he was on all day, and then I think he really took control of the game,” Kittle told ESPN on Sept. 10 after the win.

“He had that long scramble for a first down that kept us on the field for another touchdown. I mean, his confidence is soaring. I think he found his groove in Week 1. Wouldn’t that be nice?”