49ers Trade Pitch Swaps ‘Breakout Star’ for $71 Million Pro Bowler

The San Francisco 49ers quickly jumped to the top of the list of possible destinations when Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle and 2-time Pro Bowler Vita Vea requested a trade on Monday.

The 49ers Collective podcast put together a trade pitch to figure out what that might cost to land 1 of the NFL’s premier interior defensive linemen.

Vea wants a trade headed into the final season of his 4-year, $71 million contract extension because he’s making roughly half of what the top players at his position make in 2026 — a paltry $18 million salary.

“Vea wants out of Tampa, and the 49ers have $70 million in cap space and (a lot) of picks … what about Alfred Collins and a 4th-round pick or 3rd-round pick?” said 49ers collective co-host Grant Cohn.

“And maybe why not throw in (Brandon Aiyuk) as well … make (the Buccaneers) take on something else,” co-host and former 49ers offensive lineman Alex Boone said.

Vita Vea Shocked Bucs With Trade Request

On the eve of training camp, the Buccaneers were gifted with a trade request from 1 of their best players.

“Bucs DT Vita Vea has requested a trade, but intends to report for training camp with the rest of the team Tuesday,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Monday. “He’s seeking a new deal beyond the upcoming season … (Vea) intends to report for training camp with the rest of the team Tuesday. He’s seeking a new deal beyond the upcoming season.”

According to The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen, Vea is looking to return to his home state of California or to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vea, 6-foot-4 and 347 pounds, has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers since he was selected in the 1st round (No. 12 overall) of the 2018 NFL draft, including a heroic postseason performance on the way to winning a Super Bowl following the 2020 season.

“Long-time Bucs DT Vita Vea has requested a trade, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Vea had hoped for a long-term contract extension and talks stalled. Now, he wants out.”

49ers Might Have Breakout Star in Alfred Collins

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows singled out Collins, 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds, as the team’s breakout star in 2026. Having him paired in the starting lineup alongside newly acquired veteran defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa could be dangerous — probably not more dangerous than Odighizuwa and Vea, though.

“Collins’ spring was wiped out due to after-season shoulder surgery, but Collins should be back for the beginning of training camp,” Barrows wrote. “The 49ers were encouraged by the big man’s rookie campaign, which while not spectacular, did include nearly 500 snaps, four quarterback hits and perhaps San Francisco’s top play of 2025 — Collins’ forced fumble against the Los Angeles Rams on the 1-yard line late in a Week 5 overtime win. This year he’ll be paired with veteran Osa Odighizuwa, creating a pick-your-poison situation for opposing offensive lines. The 49ers need both Collins and fellow 2025 draft pick Mykel Williams to take big steps forward in their second seasons.”