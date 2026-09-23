San Francisco 49ers Trade Pitch Lands $84 Million NFL All-Pro Defender

The San Francisco 49ers, despite facing every hurdle imaginable, are somehow once again 1 of the NFL’s best teams and off to a 2-0 start.

To keep things rolling, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the 49ers should make a trade for Atlanta Falcons safety and 3-time NFL All-Pro Jessie Bates III in exchange for a conditional 4th-round pick.

“Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is another impending 2027 free agent who could become a prime trade chip if his team continues to struggle,” Knox wrote on September 23. “The Falcons have looked like one of the worst teams in football over the first two weeks, though instability at quarterback has played a large role in that … Bates was arguably the team’s most reliable defender last season, having started all 17 games and allowing an opposing passer rating of only 73.7 in coverage.” While the 49ers seem set at cornerback, safety is lacking the kind of game-breaker the 29-year-old Bates could be in San Francisco. Jessie Bates III: From ACC to Dominant NFL Safety Bates, 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, was an All-ACC selection at Wake Forest before the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the 2nd round (No. 54 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent his 1st 5 seasons with the Bengals, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2021 and playing on a $12.9 million franchise tag in 2022, before signing a 4-year, $64 million free-agent contract with the Falcons in March 2023. While Bates only has 1 Pro Bowl selection, he’s a 3-time All-Pro, including twice in his 3 seasons with the Falcons. The latest came in 2025, when he had 98 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass deflections and 1 interception returned for a touchdown. Bates is also 1 of the NFL’s most durable players. In 8 NFL seasons he’s only missed 2 regular-season games.

49ers Have Favorable Schedule Before Bye Week

Things are lining up really well for the 49ers in terms of their schedule — and if they don’t trade for Bates now they will get an up-close look at him in Week 7 with a road game agains the Falcons before their bye in Week 8.

Following a Week 3 game at home against the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers will get a pair of true tests against back-to-back Super Bowl contenders — at home against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 before a road game against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.