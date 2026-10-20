49ers Trade Pitch Lands 6-foot-3, 292-Pound ‘Secret Superstar’

The San Francisco 49ers are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL, which means they are very much buyers ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

One team with a boatload of talent that could be surprise sellers is the Philadelphia Eagles, 2-4, who have lost four straight and are now without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season due to blood clots in his lungs.

ESPN’s Ben Solak thinks the 49ers could make a big move for versatile 6-foot-3, 292-pound Eagles defensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Moro Ojomo — a trade that would send the Eagles a 2027 5th-round pick and a conditional 2028 4th-round pick.

“Ojomo has a 10.6% pressure rate on the season per NFL Next Gen Stats, well above the league average for defensive tackles (7.9%) and first among all Eagles defensive tackles,” Solak wrote on October 20. “He’s also a splashy player against the run — suffers some over-pursuit losses but also creates tackles for loss and run stops with his penetration. Ojomo, should he hit free agency next year, would likely sign a deal worth a third-round compensatory pick. But if an acquiring team can secure his services now (likely with a big extension) without bidding against other suitors, there might be interest. The 49ers make a world of sense to me.”

PFF Called Moro Ojomo Philly’s ‘Secret Superstar’

Ojomo is a 2023 7th-round pick whom PFF’s Zach Tantillo labeled the team’s “Secret Superstar” in 2025.

“Ojomo announced himself on the biggest stage — the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Chiefs — and carried that level of play into the 2025 season,” Tantillo wrote in February. “He ended the year with a higher PFF overall grade than Jalen Carter’s 71.0 and a higher PFF pass-rush grade than Jordan Davis’ 71.1, both first-round picks. That production showed up in the box score, as well, as Ojomo recorded 54 pressures, the second most on the Eagles and the sixth most among all interior defenders. He also notched six sacks, the second most on the team.”

Trade Rumors Already Surround Moro Ojomo

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has already speculated Ojomo might be on the move, putting him at the top of his list of NFL trade assets headed into Week 4.

“Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo continues to be an integral piece of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive front,” Knox wrote on October 3. “The 25-year-old recorded six sacks and 12 quarterback hits last season, and he has played a career-high 67 percent of the defensive snaps through the first three weeks of 2026 … there’s a very good chance that the Eagles can’t justify paying three interior defenders salaries that approach the top of the market. With Ojomo set to be a free agent in 2027, moving Ojomo before the trade deadline would make plenty of sense if the Eagles don’t plan to retain him. Good defensive tackles command a premium, and Philadelphia could expect a strong return for one just entering his playing prime.”