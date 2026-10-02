49ers Urged to Trade for $124 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made 2 major deals with veterans shortly before the regular season began, bringing back Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield on a 3-year, $165 million contract and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea on a 1-year, $30 million contract extension.

After an 0-3 start, they can’t trade the injured Mayfield — even if they should — and especially now that he’s out for at least 3 weeks with an injured thumb.

Vea, however, spent the offseason pining for a trade. It might still happen if the Buccaneers continue to go in the tank, with Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposing a pair of trades that would send Vea to either the Buffalo Bills or the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers, of course, have a big hole in the middle of their interior defensive line, where injuries have decimated their lineup like everywhere else on the roster.

Bucs Could Get Critical Draft Capital in Return

For the Bucs, it’s a deal that would almost certainly bring back a 2nd-round pick, and for Vea, it would mean a chance to win another Super Bowl by landing with a contender.

Vea, even at 31, is still considered 1 of the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen.