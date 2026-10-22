49ers Trade Pitch Lands 10-Year Colts DT

The San Francisco 49ers currently hold a 6-0 record after beating the Washington Commanders 23-17 on Sunday.

It is early, but the 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. There is a massive gap between San Francisco and the rest of the NFC West teams in the divisional standings. The Seattle Seahawks (3-3, 1-1), Arizona Cardinals (2-4, 1-2) and Los Angeles Rams (2-4, 0-2) sit behind the 49ers.

However, injuries keep stacking up for the 49ers. If they want to make a push for the Super Bowl, they could look to add to their roster at key positions.

49ers Trade Pitch Lands Colts DT

Bill Barnwell of ESPN wrote an article on Thursday with several NFL trade ideas ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Barnwell proposed a trade that would send Indianapolis Colts DT Grover Stewart and a 2027 7th-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a 2027 6th-round pick.

“Adding Stewart to the defensive line rotation would go a long way in helping San Francisco plug up those run game woes. The 33-year-old is a useful player and in the final year of his deal, but his contract is also expensive; he’s owed $8.2 million in cash over the remainder of the season. The 49ers don’t have cap concerns after restructuring some of their more significant deals, but that’s a big cash outlay. They could encourage the Colts to absorb more of the money by offering a better draft pick, but with the 49ers still undefeated and fielding one of the oldest cores in football, I’d push ownership to spend now to try to build a team that can win a title. Stewart isn’t the most exciting addition, but he’s the sort of player the Niners need,” Barnwell wrote.

Many 49er fans would likely prefer a reunion with All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner. But Stewart has proved more than serviceable in his 10-year NFL career.

Why Trading for Grover Stewart Makes Sense for 49ers

Stewart is a reliable veteran who has played 147 career games, making 115 starts, all with the Colts.

The DT could really help the 49ers at the position. DL Gracen Halton and Osa Odighizuwa have flashed from the interior, but as Bucknell points out, the 49ers are 27th in success rate against the run this season.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 314-pound DT is better known as a run stopper. He has 13.5 career sacks and 47 tackles for loss.

The proposed trade would also not cost much draft capital. San Francisco would only give up a 6th-round pick and get a 7th-round pick in addition to Stewart.

Why Could the Colts Move On From Stewart

Stewart is in the last year of his contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

So if the Colts do not plan to retain the DT and want to shed salary, it is better for them to get draft capital in return.

In addition, the Colts do not appear likely to push for the playoffs after losing to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Indianapolis fell to 2-4.

They immediately fired their general manager, Chris Ballard, on Monday following the Titans’ loss.