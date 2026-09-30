49ers Called Top Trade Destination for Former 1st-Round WR

The San Francisco 49ers might need to look for a bargain when adding a wide receiver — 1 might be waiting for them in a proposed deal with the NFL’s most disappointing team.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a trade that brings the 49ers wide receiver and former 1st-round pick Quentin Johnston from the winless Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a conditional 2027 5th-round pick.

“The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 0-3 on Sunday, and while they may still believe they can turn their season around, they have to face the reality of their situation,” Knox wrote on September 30. “Los Angeles is now staring up from the AFC West basement with no sign of catching up in the immediate future. If the losses continue to pile up, the Chargers will have to seriously consider selling off excess pieces. Quentin Johnston has suddenly become one of them. The fourth-year receiver topped 700 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons but has been an afterthought in Mike McDaniel’s offense. He has just six catches for 64 yards through three weeks and has watched Tre’ Harris take over the WR2 role opposite Ladd McConkey. Johnston should still interest receiver-needy teams, though, as he has a high physical ceiling and another year on his rookie contract—Los Angeles did exercise his fifth-year option.”

49ers Going Through ‘Purge’-Like Season at WR

The 49ers have had nothing but bad news at wide receiver since training camp opened—except in games, when whatever players the 49ers have cobbled together have played exceptionally in a 3-0 start.

That might not be a great long-term plan.

The problems began when 2024 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall had season-ending surgery to repair his PCL just days after training camp started.

Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling played his way into a starting spot in training camp and the preseason, only to suffer an ankle injury in the season opener that required surgery and will keep him out until close to the end of the season.

Wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson is on the injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 2. Wide receiver Christian Kirk still hasn’t played this season because of a calf injury.

Finally, in the Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a rib injury and is considered day-to-day headed into Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

49ers Could Come Crashing Back to Earth in Week 4

The dreamy start to the regular season could become a nightmare for the 49ers in Week 4 against the Broncos, who not only have what’s shaping up to be the NFL’s best secondary but also feature 1 player who will be out for blood: NFL All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Hufanga is coming off 1 of the best games of his career in a Week 3 win over the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams, where he not only had a sack but also had 2 interceptions, including a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown and the game-winning interception in the end zone as time expired.

Add to that the Broncos also have the NFL’s best cover cornerback in 2024, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II, and it could be a long day for the 49ers.