49ers Trade Proposal Would Send Christian McCaffrey to AFC Powerhouse

The San Francisco 49ers wouldn’t trade superstar Christian McCaffrey…would they?

It’s highly unlikely, but the winds have changed are currently swiftly blowing through the Bay Area. The 49ers have undergone significant roster changes this offseason, parting ways with nine starters, which included trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and losing veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency.

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn believes that a trade, while unlikely, is possible.

“if McCaffrey is playing well but the 49ers are not, don’t be surprised if they trade him midseason,” Cohn wrote on March 26. “Because realistically, the 49ers will not be Super Bowl contenders next season, and they know it. That’s why they’re taking on so much dead cap space this year. They just hope to make the playoffs.”

Which team would make sense as a midseason trade partner? Considering their history of adding difference-makers, what about the Kansas City Chiefs?

Reasons a Trade Like This Would Make Sense for 49ers

McCaffrey, who will turn 29 in June, is among the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. His recent injury history, including missing 13 games last season due to bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a torn PCL, raises concerns about his durability and future performance. Given the physical demands of the running back position and the potential decline in performance with age, the 49ers could see a benefit in unloading him.

There’s also his contract to consider.

Trading McCaffrey, who signed an extension just last year, would give the Niners both cap space and draft capital. McCaffrey has cap hits of $9.5 million in 2025, $12 million in 2026 and $27.5 million in 2027.

For the Chiefs, they could potentially negotiate a favorable deal, leveraging the 49ers’ need to manage their cap space. Again, San Francisco isn’t looking to part with its ket offensive playmaker — but if the 2025 season goes South, all bets may be off.

“They don’t want to trade him. Not yet, at least,” Cohn wrote about McCaffrey, adding:

“They just re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk and want to make one more run with their aging core of veterans. And McCaffrey is a huge reason the 49ers hope they will contend next season. They just lost nine starters and replaced absolutely none of them with free agents. So they need McCaffrey to make all the difference in 2025. But even if McCaffrey plays well next season, the 49ers could struggle.”

Heavy’s Trade Proposal Would Send Christian McCaffrey to the Kansas City Chiefs

A plausible trade scenario could involve the Chiefs acquiring McCaffrey in exchange for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2026 fourth-rounder.

The Chiefs have two fourth-round picks in 2026 after trading Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears. Sending future third- and fourth-round picks in exchange for McCaffrey feels like adequate compensation with both his injury history and high salary factored in. That may even be too much for the 3-time All-Pro’s services.

The Chiefs have held pre-draft meetings with top running back prospects Cam Skattebo from Arizona State and Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State, which suggests they’re looking at upgrading their backfield.

Acquiring McCaffrey would certainly do that. There’s no doubt CMC would elevate both Kansas City’s running and passing games. It would also give quarterback Patrick Mahomes another explosive talent to work with.

Giving Mahomes with another reliable target, would also take some pressure off other key players like tight end Travis Kelce. Plus, his multifaceted skill set makes McCaffrey a valuable asset, even considering the risks associated with his injury history.

This is all just hypothetical, of course, but after a disappointing 2024 season for both CMC and the Niners, neither side can afford another bad go in 2025. It’ll be interesting to watch how it all unfolds.