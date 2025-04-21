49ers Named Top Trade Suitor for Cowboys’ New Signing, Former No. 3 Overall Pick

In March of 2025, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year, $8 million contract.

The move came as the Cowboys, under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, looked to bolster their defensive front, with Fowler presumably expected to be a key contributor. One analyst thinks Fowler could wind up being a trade chip, however — and named the San Francisco 49ers as a top potential suitor.

Noting the Niners “ranked near the bottom of the NFL in edge rusher pressures last year and could use Fowler in a situational role,” Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie listed Fowler as the Cowboys’ top trade candidate.

“With young edge rushers Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland behind him, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Fowler fall back into his usual designated pass rusher role,” Xie wrote on April 18. “While the Cowboys could use help there, it’s easy to imagine Fowler becoming a tradeable asset if Dallas gets development from its young pass rushers (and potentially adds to the position group in the draft).”

Is Fowler a player San Francisco might take a flier on if he becomes available? Let’s discuss.

A Look At Fowler’s Career So Far

Fowler Jr.‘s NFL journey began when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him third overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, his rookie season was derailed by an ACL tear during his first minicamp. He returned the following year, finishing with 4.0 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and six tackles-for-loss in his debut season.

Fowler’s best year came in 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams, where he recorded career-highs in sacks (11.5), tackles (58), TFLs (16) and QB hits (16). Subsequent stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Cowboys saw him utilized primarily as a rotational edge rusher.

In 2024, Fowler signed with the Washington Commanders, reuniting with former Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. He delivered a standout season, netting 10.5 sacks, 38 tackles and a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Considering he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his nine-year career, it seems odd that the Cowboys would trade him, but let’s play along with Xie’s scenario. If the Cowboys do use him as a trade chip, should San Francisco bite?

If Dante Fowler Jr. Becomes Available Via Trade, Should 49ers Be Interested?

The 49ers, having re-hired Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator, are looking to revamp a defense that struggled mightily in 2024. Fowler’s skill set aligns well with Saleh’s aggressive 4-3 scheme, particularly in the strong-side linebacker role, which requires a dominant pass rusher. Thus, he’d be a solid scheme fit.

Additionally, Fowler’s one-year deal is a plus in that it would give the Cowboys flexibility to explore trade options that could yield future draft capital.

For the 49ers, adding Fowler would address their need for a dynamic edge rusher opposite Nick Bosa. Fowler’s experience and proven production could provide a boost to a defense aiming to return to its former dominance under Saleh. There’s no doubt he could be a valuable asset.

With a $10.5 million deal, he’d also be an affordable option at pass rusher. The primary question is whether the Cowboys view him the way Xie believes they might. If so, he’d be an intriguing option. If Dallas drafts another defensive lineman, it may be a situation worth monitoring. Stay tuned.