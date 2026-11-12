49ers OT Trent Williams Gets Big News Before Cowboys Game

In the NFL, players aren’t supposed to get better in their late 30s. Except in the rarest of cases, it just doesn’t happen.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams is the rarest of cases.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put Williams, 38, at the top of his midseason award rankings for Protector of the Year. Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney won the inaugural award in 2025.

“It’s just difficult to deny the legendary 49ers left tackle,” Barnwell wrote on Thursday. “Williams continues to set the standard on the blind side, giving up only three quick pressures through eight games. He’s a better run blocker than Mims, with fleet feet to get to the second level, quick power to seal off blocks after getting there and an aura as one of the most athletically intimidating players in football. You can see defensive backs question their life decisions when Williams gets out on the edge on pin/pull concepts and looks as if he’s about to lawn-dart them into the Gatorade coolers.”

The 49ers are 7-1 and travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Week 10.

49ers Smartly Caved to Williams’ Contract Demands

At one point in the offseason, it seemed like the 49ers might lose Williams over a contract dispute before smartly caving to his salary demands. His current, new contract — a 2-year, $50 million extension signed on April 20 — will bring his NFL career earnings to a staggering $269.3 million and keep him in San Francisco through 2027.

Williams, 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, was the No. 4 overall pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2010 NFL Draft.

“As it stands, Williams is entering the final year of his deal and carries a salary cap number of $38.84 million, which includes a base salary of $22.21 million and has a $10 million option bonus due in the coming weeks,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote in February. “That option bonus has increased the urgency to strike a deal that works for both sides … That sounds simple enough, but this isn’t the first time the Niners and Williams have found it difficult to … thread the needle on a deal that works for both sides. Just like in 2024, when Williams held out of training camp for 40 days while seeking a lucrative contract extension, he holds plenty of leverage while also moving closer to the end of his career.”