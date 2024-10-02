49ers Star Gives Major Update on Christian McCaffrey’s Recovery Timeline

The San Francisco 49ers have been tight-lipped about Christian McCaffrey, but Trent Williams has offered a significant update on his recovery.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on October 1, Williams talked all things 49ers. But the most significant thing he had to say was about McCaffrey’s recovery from bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

“He says he’s improving,” Williams said. “The last I talked to him, just a day or two ago, he said that the treatment was going great — rehab was going great. I think he’s extremely confident that he’ll be back in the lineup pretty soon. I don’t know how soon, but definitely expecting him this year.”

While that may not seem like much, San Francisco’s top brass has been slow to give updates on his recovery. The fact that McCaffrey feels good and that Williams is “definitely” expecting the RB to return is only a positive.

While RB Jordan Mason has done a stellar job of standing in for the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year, his quality as an RB is simply unmatched. The sooner he returns, the sooner the 49ers’ offense will be an elite group again.

McCaffrey’s Father Speaks on Recovery Process

Less than 24 hours after Williams’ comments, McCaffrey’s father, Ed McCaffrey, also spoke on the situation. Joining the Ross Tucker Podcast on October 2, Ed McCaffrey explained what his recovery from bilateral Achilles tendinitis is like.

“Those are, by the way, doctor’s decisions. He’s like ‘I’ll go if you want me to go,’ and they watch him run and work out, and they’re like, ‘You know what? This doesn’t make sense. You’re injured. Let’s wait until this thing settles down.’ And the only treatment is rest, which is so frustrating.”

Coupled with Williams’ comments, it’s clear that there is no specific timeline of recovery because it’s impossible to have one. Rest being the only method of treatment means that it could take weeks, months or even longer to heal.

Further, the fact that it’s a bilateral issue rather than just a single Achilles means that they may not recover simultaneously. San Francisco fortunately doesn’t have to be in a huge rush thanks to Mason’s impressive start to the year.

49ers Could Bring Back Familiar Face

If the 49ers feel the need to reinforce the RB group, they could look to former team member JaMycal Hasty. Currently with the New England Patriots, Hasty played with the 49ers during his first two years in the league.

Sports Illustrated writer Tom Jensen suggested a trade for Hasty in an October 1 article.

“At running back, the Niners can look to sign Matt Breida off the street, or possibly deal a 7th to New England for ex-Niners running back JaMycal Hasty. Either one meets Shanahan’s predilection for players with experience in his system,” Jensen wrote on October 1.

Jensen’s suggestion makes sense, although Hasty has barely featured in the NFL since the 2022 season. After not receiving a single handoff in 2023, the former Baylor Bear has 5 touches for 22 yards in four appearances with New England in 2024.