49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Speaks on Free Agency Plans After Star’s Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with several injury issues to start the 2024 campaign, including a season-ending injury to DT Javon Hargrave. Hargrave is coming off a 2023 Pro Bowl honor, but will miss the rest of the year due to a partially torn tricep.

On September 23, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the situation. While it may not be a long-term answer, Shanahan knows the team needs to fill a spot on the practice squad.

“We’re still working through that. We’ve got a couple guys on practice squad that we’ll most likely bring up. We’ve got some outside guys who are good inside rushers, as far as pass downs and things like that. But, we will always look out at what’s available out there,” Shanahan said. “But usually you go to your practice squad. And hope to get [DL] Kalia Davis back soon too, which would help. Not this week, I don’t think, but hopefully soon.”

Hargrave totaled seven sacks and two passes defended in the 2023 season. Before his triceps injury, the 31-year-old DT had earned 1 sack through three starts.

Recovery Updates for Christian McCaffrey and Dre Greenlaw

While the 49ers have a new problem with Hargrave’s issue, they’ve been actively watching RB Christian McCaffrey and LB Dre Greenlaw recover. McCaffrey is dealing with an Achilles issue that has lasted far longer than initially expected, while Greenlaw has been recovering since February after tearing his Achilles in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Shanahan was asked about McCaffrey’s latest move, which will take him to Germany to see a specialist.

“I’m not sure what doctor it is,” Shanahan said. “I just, I know he is going to see a specialist that I believe can help him with his Achilles process and I think he’s doing that over these next few days and hopefully it’ll help.”

As for Greenlaw, the 49ers HC says that he is currently on-time in terms of a mid-season return.

“When I said out at the beginning of the year, I was hoping mid-season. I haven’t asked here in the last couple weeks, but that was what it was at the beginning of the year and still hoping that. But mid-season is still a ways away,” Shanahan said.

49ers Could Look to Giants WR as Deebo Samuel Fill-In

San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel suffered a calf strain in Week 2, but does not appear to be coming back this week. That’s why Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder thinks the team should pursue New York Giants WR Darius Slayton in a trade.

Slayton has been a consistent producer for the Giants for the past five years, but has started just 1 of 3 games for New York in 2024.

“The 49ers have been bitten by the injury bug recently with key skill players Christian McCaffery and Deebo Samuel going down. Slayton could help replace the wideout as he ranked fifth on B/R’s latest NFL Trade Block Big Board,” Holder explained on September 23.

Samuel was off to a strong start before the injury, earning 177 total yards and scoring a rushing touchdown in his two appearances.