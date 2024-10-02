49ers Bring Back Rookie WR, Sign DL in New Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers are reinforcing the roster with two new additions, while also opening up the practice window for DL Kalia Davis. The injury bug has struck the 49ers over the past four weeks, so the arrival of DL Jonathan Garvin and the return of WR Terique Owens is no surprise.

San Francisco announced the handful of team changes on October 2.

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Jonathan Garvin and WR Terique Owens to the team’s practice squad and released DL Shakel Brown from the practice squad. In addition, the team has opened the practice window for DL Kalia Davis (Injured Reserve List),” the team’s release states.

While unfortunate for Brown, the moves should be welcome news for 49ers fans. The team suffered another injury blow when DT Jordan Elliott went down during the Week 4 win over the New England Patriots.

While Elliott is listed as questionable, Davis practicing again and the arrival of a veteran like Garvin means the Niners at least have cover.

Owens’ return after initially joining the team as a UDFA this past Spring may mean good things for the return of WR Ricky Pearsall as he recovers from a gunshot wound.

Kalia Davis’ Recovery Almost Complete

While the NFL’s national audience may not know Davis, the folks within the 49ers organization are big on his potential. Davis has dealt with multiple major injuries in recent years, as his college career at UCF ended with an ACL tear and forced him to miss his entire rookie season with San Francisco in 2022.

He then got on the field in 2023, although he only made three appearances. He made a single sack in that span, but suffered a high-ankle sprain that cause him to miss the postseason. A knee injury in the 2024 preseason opener then sidelined him again, forcing him to get surgery and recover.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has often talked positively about Davis, and was teasing his return in terms of addressing the injury issues on the defensive line.

“We’ve got some outside guys who are good inside rushers, as far as pass downs and things like that. But, we will always look out at what’s available out there. But usually you go to your practice squad. And hope to get [DL] Kalia Davis back soon too, which would help,” Shanahan said on September 23.

Owens Rejoins the 49ers After Hand Injury

Part of the reason why Owens was released during the team’s round of cuts was due to a hand injury. At the time of the injury, the estimated recovery timeline was said to be about 5-7 weeks.

About 7 weeks and change later, Owens has apparently recovered and is back with the team. Owens, the son of 49ers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, played his college ball at Florida Atlantic and Missouri State.

In his final year at Missouri State, Owens totaled 528 yards on 28 catches. He ranked 12th among FCS receivers in yards per reception, averaging 18.9 yards per catch.