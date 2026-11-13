49ers Announce Sudden Trent Williams Injury News Ahead of Cowboys Game

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys inside AT&T Stadium on Sunday in their Week 10 matchup.

The 49ers are coming off a 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. San Francisco currently holds a 7-1 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys (4-5) narrowly beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-23 in Week 9.

49ers Announce Trent Williams Injury News

The 49ers announced on Friday that star left tackle Trent Williams is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury in practice on Thursday and did not participate in practice on Friday.

It would be a massive blow to the 49ers’ offense if Williams can not go. The left tackle remains one of the best offensive linemen across the NFL.

The 49ers will also be without star WR Mike Evans. The veteran wideout will miss his third consecutive game after suffering an Achilles injury during their Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Kyle Shanahan Addresses Trent Williams’ Injury

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with reporters on Friday ahead of their game against the Cowboys.

Shanahan detailed Williams’ chances of playing on Sunday.

“Anytime you hurt your shoulder on a Thursday, it doesn’t make you totally at ease. Sunday comes fast, but hopefully it’s enough time for him to be all right,” Shanahan told reporters.

Trent Williams This Season

Williams has started in all 8 of the 49ers’ games this season. If he cannot go on Sunday, it would be the first game he has missed.

It will be interesting to see how the 49ers’ offense looks against a vulnerable Cowboys defense.

San Francisco ranks 3rd in the NFL in points per game (29.4) and 6th in yards per game (376.8). They also rank 7th in rushing (135.3 yards per game) and 11th in passing (241.5 yards per game).