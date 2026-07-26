49ers’ Trent Williams Drops Huge Update as Nick Bosa Returns From Injury

The San Francisco 49ers‘ first day of training camp is in the books. There were plenty of positive takeaways, including star pass rusher Nick Bosa moving well in practice.

The five-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 last year.

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard was one of many reporters impressed by the 28-year-old’s activity. “Nick Bosa, who spent the offseason training and rehabbing in the Bay Area instead of Florida, looks very fit and was moving very well,” Lombardi wrote.

Trent Williams’ Comment on Nick Bosa’s Return

Bosa also caught the eye of his teammate and star left tackle Trent Williams. “(Nick) Bosa looks better than he did before he got hurt last year,” Williams told Vic Tafur of the Athletic among reporters.

“I see him every day, I can’t tell he had an injury and came back from anything. Most people with an injury that catastrophic, you can see it with something, like with atrophy in the leg,” Williams added.

A healthy Bosa would be huge for the 49ers as they push for a Super Bowl. There is no question the defense as a whole suffered when their star defensive end got hurt.

San Francisco was forced to rely on production from rookies Alfred Collins and C.J West, along with veteran pass rushers Clelin Ferrell and Bryce Huff.

The 49ers also lost 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams to a season-ending injury in Week 9, further depleting their depth.

It resulted in San Francisco recording only 20 sacks last season. It was the fewest of any team in the NFL. For context, Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett had more sacks on his own than the 49ers had as a team. The 2025 Defensive Player of the Year broke the single-season sack record with 23 and was traded to NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

More Observations On Nick Bosa’s Return To Practice

Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote, “Nick Bosa is cleared for practice after his Week 3 ACL tear last year. He’ll likely get ramped up in practice over the next two weeks or so.”

Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group also added, “49ers camp is underway. My eyes are glued to one guy, Nick Bosa. First practices since ACL tear. Looks great, same ol.”

Nick Bosa’s Career With the 49ers

Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner lead a 49ers defense that ranks among the best in the NFL throughout their careers.

The 49ers selected the edge rusher No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product has been one of the best defenders in the league since his rookie year. Bosa earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after collecting 9 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

But Bosa suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season. He then made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2021-24. He led the league in sacks with 18.5 in 2022 and was named to the first-team All-Pro and won Defensive Player of the Year.

The 49ers and Bosa agreed to a 5-year, $170 million extension in 2023 to keep the edge rusher in San Francisco through 2028.