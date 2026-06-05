San Francisco 49ers Star Trent Williams Gives Major Retirement Update

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is not ready to retire, but he is no longer pretending the finish line is far away.

Williams told reporters that his new two-year, $50 million extension with the 49ers will “probably” be his final NFL contract, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. Asked whether he could see his career ending when the deal expires after the 2027 season, Williams answered, “Yeah, probably.”

That answer matters well beyond one veteran player’s future. It gives the 49ers a clearer two-year clock with one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history still protecting Brock Purdy’s blind side.

Williams, who turns 38 on July 19, stopped short of making it an official retirement announcement. But his comments were the most direct he has been about the possibility that the next two seasons could be his last.

“It’s scary,” Williams said, per Wagoner.

The 12-time Pro Bowler explained that family is becoming a bigger part of the decision. Williams entered the NFL in 2010, and his oldest daughter was born shortly before he was drafted. Now, as she approaches college age, Williams said he wants to be more available instead of spending those years away at practices, camps and road trips.

Trent Williams’ Timeline Raises the Stakes for the 49ers

Williams’ update does not change San Francisco’s 2026 depth chart. If healthy, he remains the 49ers’ left tackle and one of the most important players on Kyle Shanahan’s roster.

But it does change the way his contract should be viewed.

The 49ers did not just pay Williams to settle an awkward offseason. They bought time. His extension keeps him tied to the organization through 2027, and according to his agency, the deal included $37 million fully guaranteed and a $22 million signing bonus. The agreement also made Williams the first non-quarterback to surpass $400 million in career earnings and $225 million in guarantees.

That is historic money for a historic player. It also underscores how hard Williams will be to replace.

San Francisco has built much of its offensive identity around elite left tackle play. Williams is not just a pass protector. He is a foundational piece of the 49ers’ run game, a tone-setter in space and one of the few offensive linemen in football who can alter how defenses prepare.

If 2027 is truly the end, the 49ers have two seasons to maximize what is left of that advantage.

Brock Purdy Has a Clear Reason to Want a Ring for Williams

The Williams timeline also lands directly on Purdy’s championship window.

Purdy has already made clear how much Williams means to the 49ers’ offense and locker room. In April, Purdy called Williams a future Hall of Famer and said he wanted to help the veteran tackle win the Super Bowl ring that remains missing from his résumé.

That is the obvious football hook now. Williams has nearly everything else.

He has 12 Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro nods and a reputation as the defining left tackle of his era. If he earns two more Pro Bowl selections, Wagoner noted, Williams would tie Bruce Matthews’ NFL record of 14.

The ring is the one thing San Francisco still has time to help him chase.

Williams acknowledged that a successful 2025 season helped revive some of the joy that comes with playing winning football. The 49ers went 12-5 and reached the NFC divisional round after a rough 2024 campaign, and Williams said winning again reminded him why he still wants to compete.

That is good news for the 49ers in the short term. The long-term message is more urgent.

The 49ers Still Need a Succession Plan at Left Tackle

Williams made it clear he is leaving the door open to playing beyond 2027. He said he cannot predict the future and admitted it is difficult to stop competing when he still can.

Still, “probably” is enough for the 49ers to treat left tackle as a looming roster priority.

San Francisco has been able to push that problem down the road because Williams continues to play at an elite level. Even deep into his 30s, he remains one of the NFL’s best players at one of the sport’s most valuable positions.

But the 49ers cannot assume that will last forever. A franchise left tackle rarely appears exactly when a team needs one, and the cost of missing on that succession plan would fall directly on Purdy and Shanahan’s offense.

That is why Williams’ update is both reassuring and sobering. The 49ers still have him. They also have a clearer idea that they may not have him for much longer.

For now, Williams is not taking a farewell lap. He is chasing another season, another playoff run and the Super Bowl ring that would complete one of the best careers ever assembled by an offensive lineman.

But for the first time, the 49ers’ future without Trent Williams feels a little less hypothetical.