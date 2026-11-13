Troy Aikman Makes Strong Statement on 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan

Troy Aikman’s future as an announcer, at least with ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage alongside Joe Buck, looks very uncertain right now.

While Buck remains under contract with the network for years to come, ESPN has paused negotiations with Aikman. It doesn’t appear the two sides will reopen those talks anytime soon, if at all.

With that, speculation has started that Aikman could step into a front office role with an organization, potentially the Dallas Cowboys, where he enjoyed a Hall of Fame career as a quarterback.

And it seems Aikman has already revealed what his first move would be if he ever ran a team.

Aikman Makes Strong Statement on Kyle Shanahan

During his weekly appearance on The Ticket in Dallas, Aikman made it clear that if he ran an NFL team, his first move would be to try to lure San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan away from the Bay Area.

“I’ve been asked a lot of questions here, certainly over the last several weeks, about any aspirations that I may have of going in a front office,” Aikman said of the 49ers coach. “Or ‘Who would you hire as your head coach?’ If I was in a position to hire someone as a head coach, [the] first call I’d make is to the 49ers and say, ‘How much is it going to take to get Kyle Shanahan? Because I think he’s that good. And yes, I’ve always believed this, but coaching matters and it has an impact on an organization.”

Troy Aikman said if he’s ever running an NFL team, he’ll try to hire 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan: “If I was in a position to hire someone as a head coach, [the] first call I’d make is to the 49ers and say, ‘How much is it going to take to get Kyle Shanahan? Because I think he’s that good. And yes, I’ve always believed this, but coaching matters and it has an impact on an organization.” Via: @awfulannouncing — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 13, 2026

Jerry Jones Comments on Possibly Hiring Aikman

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently explained why he would consider bringing Aikman into the organization if the opportunity presented itself.

“Yes, I could and would,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan last month. “It’s that simple, because I do think that much of him. With his basic command and understanding and knowledge of NFL football. He certainly is qualified to do any of the things that have been mentioned. And I think he’s outstanding at what he focuses on right now, and that’s giving the story and narration of football games.

“The answer is not necessarily that we’re going to do something more direct with the team at this time, but don’t rule it out. It’s very possible.”