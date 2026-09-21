49ers Could Add 11,000-Yard Star To Solve WR Injury Problems

The San Francisco 49ers need a wide receiver. One of the most accomplished players available happens to play that position.

Tyreek Hill remains an unsigned free agent as San Francisco deals with a string of injuries that prompted head coach Kyle Shanahan to acknowledge Sunday that the 49ers expect to add somebody to the position.

Hill would represent the aggressive option.

The eight-time Pro Bowler owns 11,363 career receiving yards, 819 receptions and 83 receiving touchdowns over 145 games. He also led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards as recently as 2023.

There is no reported indication that San Francisco has contacted Hill. But with its receiver depth disappearing by the week, the 32-year-old presents an obvious name to consider, provided his surgically repaired knee is ready.

Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers Need to Add a Receiver

San Francisco’s need became more pressing during its 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on September 20.

Demarcus Robinson exited with an ankle injury, and Shanahan said afterward that the initial concern was a possible high ankle sprain.

That came after the 49ers had already lost Ricky Pearsall and De’Zhaun Stribling while Christian Kirk remains unavailable.

Asked whether the situation meant San Francisco would have to find another receiver, Shanahan didn’t dance around it.

“I’m sure we’ll have to add somebody,” Shanahan said. “Whether it’s the practice squad or to the roster, but those are things we’ll start discussing tonight and hopefully have an answer by Wednesday.”

That doesn’t mean Hill is headed to Santa Clara. Shanahan specifically left open everything from a practice-squad transaction to an active-roster addition.

But the 49ers aren’t merely monitoring their depth anymore. They’re preparing to change it.

Tyreek Hill Comes With Considerable Injury Risk

Hill is available for a reason.

The former Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins star dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, against the New York Jets on September 29, 2025. He underwent surgery and Miami eventually released him in February.

His recovery has stretched into the 2026 season.

Hill said during a July rehabilitation update that he still had “no power” in his injured left leg while working to rebuild strength. He declined to provide a firm return date, although he described his recovery timeline positively.

That makes Hill something different from a plug-and-play replacement for Robinson.

The 49ers would need to determine whether Hill can actually help soon enough to address their immediate problem rather than simply become another receiver working his way back from injury.

Tyreek Hill Would Give Brock Purdy a Different Kind of Weapon

If Hill is medically ready, the football fit is difficult to ignore.

San Francisco’s offense already showed Sunday that it can function efficiently despite its depleted receiver group. Brock Purdy completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns against Miami as the 49ers improved to 2-0.

Adding Hill wouldn’t simply replace an injured body.

Even diminished from his peak, his career résumé represents another level of production from most receivers available in September. Hill has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards six times and accumulated 11,363 yards in nine NFL seasons.

Kyle Shanahan would also have considerable freedom with a player who has spent his career creating problems through motion, alignment changes and speed.

The question is whether that version of Hill still exists after two surgeries and nearly a year away from an NFL game.

San Francisco doesn’t need to answer that question from afar.

If Hill’s recovery has progressed far enough, bringing him in for a workout would allow the 49ers to find out for themselves.

Shanahan already said another receiver is coming.

Hill would be the swing-for-the-fences version.