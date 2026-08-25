49ers Predicted to Keep 6-foot-6, 308-Pound Undrafted Rookie on Roster

One of the great parts of any NFL season — at this time of year — are the stories that start coming out about undrafted players who make 53-man rosters.

The San Francisco 49ers might have 1 of those stories in 2026 with 6-foot-6, 308-pound defensive tackle James Thompson Jr., who ESPN’s Nick Wagoner predicts will make the 53-man roster in a surprise move.

Wagoner put Thompson among the 9 defensive linemen he predicts the 49ers will keep on his final 53-man roster before final cuts are due to the NFL by August 30.

“Thompson is the surprise here after getting some run with the starters when C.J. West and/or Alfred Collins have missed practice time,” Wagoner wrote on August 24.

The 49ers play the last of 3 preseason games on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

James Thompson Jr. Switched Big Ten Programs

Thompson played 5 injury-riddled seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Illinois for his final season, where he started all 13 games and earned All-Big Ten honors with 41 tackles, 3 TFL, 2.0 sacks, and one pass deflection.

Thompson impressed at the Illini Pro Day by running the 40-yard dash in a relatively speedy — for his size — 5.04 seconds.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Thompson would be a priority free agent or 7th-round pick.

“Interior defender with heavy hands and a frame for additional mass,” Zierlein wrote on his official X account. “Thompson is experienced and capable of playing in even or odd fronts. Tight hips limit his bend at the point of attack, creating inconsistent leverage, but the play strength and hand usage are in place. He’ll give effort as a rusher but he lacks tools to create NFL pressure. Thompson projects as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent.”