Undrafted Rookie WR Making ‘Push’ for 49ers Roster Spot

The San Francisco 49ers could have a surprise addition to their 53-man roster as undrafted rookie wide receiver Will Pauling continues to generate buzz headed into the start of the 3-game preseason schedule.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay put Pauling at the top of his list of undrafted rookies making a push for roster spots at training camp.

“With Ricky Pearsall out for the season and Mike Evans, Jacob Cowing, De’Zhaun Stribling all missing practice at various points, the door is wide open for undrafted rookie Will Pauling to state his case to make the San Francisco 49ers’ final roster,” Kay wrote on August 11. “While Pauling won’t nudge Evans, Stribling or recent addition Deebo Samuel out of a job, there are still at least three WR roster spots up for grabs. Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins are heavy favorites to fill two of those roles, leaving Pauling to battle against a banged-up Cowing — who already missed all of 2025 with a hamstring issue — for what could be the sixth and final WR spot.”

The biggest thing Pauling has working against him right now is probably his size — he’s just 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds — but his 4.37-second 40-yard dash time at Notre Dame’s Pro Day would have been Top 10 for wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Pauling Threatens Spot of Former Draft Pick

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and 2024 4th-round pick Jacob Cowing might be the victim of Pauling’s ascent.

“Today I must discuss rookie WR Will Pauling, who’s another contender in the (punt returner) competition,” 49ers reporter David Lombardi wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Big catch-and-run today for the 5-9 Pauling, who was Notre Dame’s most reliable WR last year. Jacob Cowing on notice — he has a LOT of competition.”

Cowing made a negligible impact on punt returns as a rookie in 2024 (28 returns for 245 yards) and missed the entire 2025 season with a hamstring injury.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg put Pauling at the top of his list of possible NFL Draft Sleepers before the 2026 draft.

“Notre Dame has several offensive playmakers set to go early in the draft, including Doak Walker Award-winning running back Jeremiyah Love, backup running back and All-America kick returner Jadarian Price and wide receiver Malachi Fields,” Rittenberg wrote. “But coach Marcus Freeman is bullish on Pauling, who had limited production in his lone season with the Fighting Irish but showcased his big-play ability during a midseason stretch that included five straight games with a touchdown catch. Pauling shined at Notre Dame’s pro day, running a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.”

49ers Forced to Make Big Move at Wide Receiver

The news that 49ers wide receiver and 2024 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall was undergoing season-ending knee surgery forced the team to make a big move — bringing back free agent wide receiver and former NFL All-Pro Deebo Samuel on July 30.

Samuel was traded from the 49ers to the Washington Commanders before the 2025 season and came back to the 49ers on a 1-year, $7 million contract.

“Reunion: Free agent WR Deebo Samuel is signing back with the 49ers, sources say. The former Commanders and SF pass-catcher returns where it all began,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “From 2019-2024, Deebo Samuel became a star in SF with Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Now, after a year in Washington, he’s back.”

Samuel is the only wide receiver in NFL history with at least 20 receiving touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns.

ESPN put Samuel at No. 5 on its list of the NFL’s “Top Available Free Agents” just 1 month before the start of training camp.